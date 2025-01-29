$19.3 Bn Medical Device CRO Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035: A Rapidly Changing Landscape Leading to a Surge in Demand for Novel Medical Devices Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device CRO Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device CRO market is estimated to grow from USD 13.3 billion in the current year to USD 19.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Medical Device CRO Market: Growth and Trends

The increase in geriatric population and disease incidences, primarily chronic diseases, has led to a surge in the demand for novel medical devices across multiple therapeutic areas. Since 2020, the USFDA has approved ~105 medical devices. Further, it is interesting to note that over 35 medical devices receive FDA approval annually. However, one of the primary challenges faced by this industry is the time-consuming and complex product development lifecycle of a new medical device. Specifically, the clinical stage is exceedingly resource intensive, pertaining to higher costs and greater risks. In addition, the stringent regulatory guidelines to ensure the safety of medical devices make it more difficult for industrial leaders.

In order to address the abovementioned bottleneck, medical device developers are actively outsourcing their research operations to specialized medical device CRO. These organizations offer expertise in conducting clinical trials, navigating regulatory requirements, and ensuring compliance with safety standards. By partnering closely with manufacturers, CROs support translating novel ideas into market-ready products while rigorously monitoring throughout the product development lifecycle.

In addition to this, the landscape of medical devices is rapidly changing, driven by the integration of advanced technologies and tools, including risk monitoring tools, advanced data analytics, real world evidence solutions and cloud computing. Owing to the ongoing research and development, and increasing opportunities linked to the medical devices market, it is anticipated that the medical devices CRO market will witness healthy growth in the coming decade.

Medical Device CRO Market: Key Segments



Currently, Clinical Operations Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Medical Device CRO Market

Based on the scale of operation, the market is segmented into clinical and preclinical services. At present, the clinical services segment holds the maximum share of the medical device CRO market. It is worth highlighting that the increasing number of medical device-focused clinical trials is likely to drive the market in the near future.

Class II Devices Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Medical Device CRO Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the device class, the market is segmented into Class I, Class II, Class III. Currently, class II devices hold maximum share within the medical devices CRO market. This trend is unlikely to change in the short-mid-term.

Currently, Clinical Trial Management Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Medical Device CRO Market

Based on the type of clinical services, the market is segmented into clinical trial management, data management, regulatory affairs management, and consulting. At present, clinical trial management holds the maximum share of the medical devices CRO market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Biocompatibility Testing Services Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Medical Device CRO Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of preclinical services, the market is segmented into biocompatibility testing, sterility, microbiology testing, material characterization, and analytical services. It is worth highlighting that, at present, sterility and microbial testing holds a larger share of the medical device CRO market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade.

Currently, CNS Disorders Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Medical Device CRO Market

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, CNS disorders, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders, ophthalmological disorders, orthopedic disorders, pain disorders, psychological disorders, respiratory disorders and other disorders. It is worth highlighting that majority of the current medical device CRO market is captured by CNS disorders.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on the key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. Majority share is expected to be captured by CROs based in North America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market of the rest of the world is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Medical Device CRO Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the medical device CRO market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

More than 590 CROs currently claim to have the required capabilities to offer a wide range of research and analytical services for medical devices, across different scale of operations.

The market is well fragmented, featuring a mix of players based across different geographical regions that provide services for a range of medical device classes.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge, medical devices CROs are actively upgrading / expanding their capabilities to enhance their respective portfolios of offerings.

Over the years, industry players have undertaken a variety of initiatives to further advance the development / enable the improvement of their proprietary services for medical devices.

The rising interest in this domain is reflected in the number of mergers and acquisitions that have been reported in the last few years; 53% of such initiatives were focused on geographical consolidation.

Over 14,000 trials, enrolling close to 4.6 million patients suffering from a myriad of disease indications, have been registered across the globe to evaluate the efficacy and accuracy of medical devices.

Our proprietary total cost of ownership model suggests an informed estimate of direct and indirect expenses while setting up a contract research facility in different regions over a span of 20 years.

Driven by the ongoing efforts of industry stakeholders, the medical devices contract research service providers the market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming decade.

Sample Players in the Medical Device CRO Market Profiled in the Report:

Avania

Charles River Laboratories

CROMSOURCE

CSSi LifeSciences

Eurofins Medical Testing

IQVIA

Medpace

NAMSA

Qserve Group

WuXi AppTec

