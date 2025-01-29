Bitget Lists Foresight Ventures-backed Analog (ANLOG) on Launchpool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of ANLOG token. Eligible users will have the opportunity to lock Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to participate in a reward pool of 23,333,431 ANLOG tokens. The locking period will run from February 6, 2025, at 11:00 UTC to February 11, 2025, at 11:00 UTC.

Analog operates as a suite of omni-chain interoperability protocols designed to simplify access to Web3 data and facilitate seamless cross-chain communication. With a total token supply of 9,057,971,000 ANLOG, the project aims to address critical challenges in blockchain interoperability, enabling more efficient data sharing and communication across decentralized networks.

The Launchpool campaign is structured into two locking pools: one for BTC and another for ETH. Each pool offers 11,666,715 and 11,666,716 ANLOG tokens, respectively. Rewards will be distributed hourly based on the proportion of assets locked by each participant relative to the total locked in the pool. Bitget will take hourly snapshots of locked volumes, with airdrops calculated and distributed accordingly. Participants can unlock their tokens at any time, and all locked assets will be automatically returned to their spot accounts once the locking period concludes.

This initiative marks a pivotal step for Analog as it prepares to expand its ecosystem and enhance cross-chain functionality. The integration with Bitget Launchpool provides users with an early opportunity to engage with the project while contributing to its growing community.

Analog has secured $5 million in a recent funding round, bringing its total funding to $21 million and valuing the company at $300 million. This investment precedes the launch of its native token, ANLOG, scheduled for February 6, 2025. The round attracted backing from top VCs such as Foresight Ventures , Gate Ventures, BackerDAO, and Black Label Ventures. Previously, Bitget listed ANLOG for pre-market trading allowing users to engage in ANLOG transactions ahead of its official spot market debut.

For more information about ANALOG tokens on Launchpool, please visit here .

