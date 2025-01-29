Circana Announces its Annual Global Toy Industry Performance Award Winners

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 29, 2025 – Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the winners of its 14th annual Toy Industry Performance Awards. The awards recognize the best-selling and top gaining toys, properties, and manufacturers based on 2024 sales globally* and in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service.

“It is exciting to once again recognize the toy industry’s top performers and shine a light on those leading our industry – whether they be brand new products or evergreen properties standing the test of time,” said Ricardo Solar, EVP of Entertainment at Circana. “These awards recognize achievements and unique successes in an increasingly competitive and challenged retail environment. We congratulate all this year’s award winners and wish them, and the entire toy industry, a prosperous 2025.”

And the winners are...

Global Toy Manufacturer of the Year The LEGO Group

Global Top Toy Property of the Year Property Manufacturer Pokémon The Pokémon Company

Global Top Selling Toy of the Year Item Manufacturer Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

US Top Selling Property of the Year Property Manufacturer Pokémon The Pokémon Company

US Top Selling Toy of the Year Item Manufacturer Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

US Top Selling Toy by Supercategory Supercategory Item Manufacturer Action Figures and Accessories Godzilla vs Kong the New Empire Figure 6" Assortment Playmates Toys Arts and Crafts Play-Doh Classic Colors Theme Assortment Hasbro Building Sets Botanicals Bouquet of Roses The LEGO Group Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel Explorative and Other Toys Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Minis Assortment MGA Entertainment Games and Puzzles UNO Card Game Assortment Mattel Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment Mattel Outdoor and Sports Toys Bunch O Balloons 3 Pack Zuru Plush Squishmallows Plush 8" Assortment Jazwares Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel Youth Electronics Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Spin Master

Europe's Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year** Property Manufacturer LEGO Botanicals The LEGO Group

Europe's Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory** Supercategory Property Manufacturer or Licensor Action Figures and Accessories MrBeast Lab Moose Toys Arts and Crafts Idea Clementoni Building Sets LEGO Botanicals The LEGO Group Dolls Monster High Mattel Explorative and Other Toys Miniverse MGA Entertainment Games and Puzzles Hitster Jumbo Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Toniebox Tonies Outdoor Smart Ball Golden Bear Plush Lilo & Stitch Disney Vehicles Hot Wheels Mattel Youth Electronics Bitzee Spin Master

Canada's Top Toy Property of the Year Property Manufacturer Pokémon The Pokémon Company

Canada's Top Selling Toy of the Year Item Manufacturer Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

Canada’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory Supercategory Item Manufacturer Action Figures and Accessories Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set Hasbro Arts and Crafts Play-Doh Single Tub Hasbro Building Sets Botanicals Bouquet of Roses The LEGO Group Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel Explorative and Other Toys Little Tikes Story Dream Machine MGA Entertainment Games and Puzzles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection The Pokémon Company Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment Mattel Outdoor and Sports Toys Little Tikes Easy Store 3 Ft Trampoline MGA Entertainment Plush Squishmallows Plush 12" Assortment Jazwares Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel Youth Electronics Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Assortment Spin Master

Brazil's Top Toy Property of the Year Property Manufacturer Hot Wheels Mattel Brazil's Top Selling Toy of the Year Item Manufacturer Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

Brazil’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory Supercategory Item Manufacturer Action Figures and Accessories Avengers Olympus 9.5" Assortment Hasbro Arts and Crafts Play-Doh Drill N Fill Dentist Hasbro Building Sets Icons McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna The LEGO Group Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel Explorative and Other Toys Splats Head 11 cm Assortment Sunny Brinquedos Games and Puzzles Cara A Cara Estrela Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Paw Patrol Vehicle with Collectible Figure Assortment Sunny Brinquedos Outdoor and Sports Toys Quad Bike and Pedal Spider Assortment Maral Plush Paw Patrol Skye Plush 30cm Sunny Brinquedos Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel Youth Electronics Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Sunny Brinquedos

Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year** Property Manufacturer Bluey Bandai

Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory** Supercategory Property Manufacturer or Licensor Action Figures and Accessories Sonic the Hedgehog JAKKS Pacific Arts and Crafts Mi Alegría Algara Building Sets LEGO Botanicals The LEGO Group Dolls Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters Epoch Explorative and Other Toys Miniverse MGA Entertainment Games and Puzzles Basta! Fotorama Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Bluey Bandai Outdoor and Sports Toys X-Shot Zuru Plush Squishmallows Jazwares Vehicles Hot Wheels Mattel Youth Electronics Peppa Pig Hasbro

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Value Sales, January-December 2024

*Global includes Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States

**Properties with the largest increases in value sales