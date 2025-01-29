Circana Announces its Annual Global Toy Industry Performance Award Winners

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 29, 2025 – Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the winners of its 14th annual Toy Industry Performance Awards. The awards recognize the best-selling and top gaining toys, properties, and manufacturers based on 2024 sales globally* and in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service.
“It is exciting to once again recognize the toy industry’s top performers and shine a light on those leading our industry – whether they be brand new products or evergreen properties standing the test of time,” said Ricardo Solar, EVP of Entertainment at Circana. “These awards recognize achievements and unique successes in an increasingly competitive and challenged retail environment. We congratulate all this year’s award winners and wish them, and the entire toy industry, a prosperous 2025.”
And the winners are...
|Global Toy Manufacturer of the Year
|The LEGO Group
|Global Top Toy Property of the Year
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
|Global Top Selling Toy of the Year
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|US Top Selling Property of the Year
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
|US Top Selling Toy of the Year
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|US Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
|Supercategory
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Action Figures and Accessories
|Godzilla vs Kong the New Empire Figure 6" Assortment
|Playmates Toys
|Arts and Crafts
|Play-Doh Classic Colors Theme Assortment
|Hasbro
|Building Sets
|Botanicals Bouquet of Roses
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Barbie Dreamhouse
|Mattel
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Minis Assortment
|MGA Entertainment
|Games and Puzzles
|UNO Card Game Assortment
|Mattel
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment
|Mattel
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|Bunch O Balloons 3 Pack
|Zuru
|Plush
|Squishmallows Plush 8" Assortment
|Jazwares
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals
|Spin Master
|Europe's Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**
|Property
|Manufacturer
|LEGO Botanicals
|The LEGO Group
|Europe's Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**
|Supercategory
|Property
|Manufacturer or Licensor
|Action Figures and Accessories
|MrBeast Lab
|Moose Toys
|Arts and Crafts
|Idea
|Clementoni
|Building Sets
|LEGO Botanicals
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Monster High
|Mattel
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Miniverse
|MGA Entertainment
|Games and Puzzles
|Hitster
|Jumbo
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Toniebox
|Tonies
|Outdoor
|Smart Ball
|Golden Bear
|Plush
|Lilo & Stitch
|Disney
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Bitzee
|Spin Master
|Canada's Top Toy Property of the Year
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
|Canada's Top Selling Toy of the Year
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Canada’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
|Supercategory
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Action Figures and Accessories
|Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set
|Hasbro
|Arts and Crafts
|Play-Doh Single Tub
|Hasbro
|Building Sets
|Botanicals Bouquet of Roses
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Barbie Dreamhouse
|Mattel
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Little Tikes Story Dream Machine
|MGA Entertainment
|Games and Puzzles
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection
|The Pokémon Company
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment
|Mattel
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|Little Tikes Easy Store 3 Ft Trampoline
|MGA Entertainment
|Plush
|Squishmallows Plush 12" Assortment
|Jazwares
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Assortment
|Spin Master
|Brazil's Top Toy Property of the Year
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels
|Mattel
|Brazil's Top Selling Toy of the Year
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Brazil’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
|Supercategory
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Action Figures and Accessories
|Avengers Olympus 9.5" Assortment
|Hasbro
|Arts and Crafts
|Play-Doh Drill N Fill Dentist
|Hasbro
|Building Sets
|Icons McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Barbie Dreamhouse
|Mattel
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Splats Head 11 cm Assortment
|Sunny Brinquedos
|Games and Puzzles
|Cara A Cara
|Estrela
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Paw Patrol Vehicle with Collectible Figure Assortment
|Sunny Brinquedos
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|Quad Bike and Pedal Spider Assortment
|Maral
|Plush
|Paw Patrol Skye Plush 30cm
|Sunny Brinquedos
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals
|Sunny Brinquedos
|Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Bluey
|Bandai
|Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**
|Supercategory
|Property
|Manufacturer or Licensor
|Action Figures and Accessories
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|JAKKS Pacific
|Arts and Crafts
|Mi Alegría
|Algara
|Building Sets
|LEGO Botanicals
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters
|Epoch
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Miniverse
|MGA Entertainment
|Games and Puzzles
|Basta!
|Fotorama
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Bluey
|Bandai
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|X-Shot
|Zuru
|Plush
|Squishmallows
|Jazwares
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Peppa Pig
|Hasbro
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Value Sales, January-December 2024
*Global includes Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States
**Properties with the largest increases in value sales