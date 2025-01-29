Growth Trends in the $11.8 Bn Mixed Flow Pumps Industry, 2025-2030: Expansion of Water and Wastewater Treatment Projects in Urban and Rural Areas

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Flow Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mixed Flow Pumps was valued at US$9.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the global mixed flow pumps market is driven by several factors, including advancements in pump technology and the increasing demand for efficient fluid management systems. The expansion of water and wastewater treatment projects in urban and rural areas is a major growth driver, as mixed flow pumps are essential for handling high-volume water transfer and flood control.

The rise of smart pumping solutions, featuring IoT-based monitoring and automation, has further bolstered demand by improving operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. In industrial sectors such as power generation, petrochemicals, and mining, the need for reliable and energy-efficient pumps is fostering adoption.

Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable water management and infrastructure development in emerging economies are creating new opportunities for market growth. Together, these factors are positioning mixed flow pumps as indispensable components across a variety of applications.



The report analyzes the Mixed Flow Pumps market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Configuration (Single-Stage Configuration, Multi-Stage Configuration); End-Use (Agriculture End-Use, Water & Wastewater End-Use, Construction & Building Services End-Use, Power Generation End-Use, Oil & Gas End-Use, Chemical End-Use, Other End-Uses).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Single-Stage Mixed Flow Pumps segment, which is expected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Multi-Stage Mixed Flow Pumps segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Market Overview

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Demand for Efficient Pumping Solutions in Water Treatment Drives Market Growth

Increasing Use of Mixed Flow Pumps in Irrigation Applications Boosts Demand

Expansion of Industrial Processes Requiring Versatile Pumping Solutions Propels Adoption

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Development Fuels Mixed Flow Pump Market

Advancements in Pump Design for Energy Efficiency Drive Innovation

Demand for Mixed Flow Pumps in Flood Control and Drainage Applications Boosts Growth

Surge in Oil and Gas Exploration Activities Fuels Market Expansion

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Water Management Drives Mixed Flow Pump Adoption

Technological Advancements in Smart Pump Systems Propel Market Opportunities

Growth in Agricultural Activities Drives Demand for Durable Pumping Solutions

Rising Use of Mixed Flow Pumps in Power Generation Applications Expands Market Potential

Demand for Customizable and Modular Pump Designs Enhances Market Growth

