$2.8 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Future Trends and Forecasts to 2029: Case Studies of NIO and Gogoro

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Swapping Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EV Battery Swapping Market was valued at USD 894.2 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 25.5%.



It takes from 30 minutes to several hours to charge electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the traditional plugin manner, but EV battery swapping can decrease downtime significantly. Drivers can replace drained batteries with fully charged batteries at EV battery swapping stations in minutes. EV battery swapping technology may replace traditional charging methods in metropolitan locations where time and comfort are critical. Automation and standardization, increased electric mobility demand, and reduced customer range anxiety are boosting the EV battery swapping market.





Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



Fast-charging infrastructure is in high demand due to global EV adoption. EV charging time is greatly reduced via battery swapping. This quick turnaround is especially useful for commercial fleets and urban locations where minimizing downtime is critical. The EV battery swapping market is highly dependent on the rapidly increasing adoption of EVs worldwide. For example, global sales of electric cars reached around 14 million in 2023 and are projected to surpass 17 million in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA, 2024). With this rise in sales, there will be a rise in the deployment of battery swapping stations.



Government policies also help in the development of battery swapping technology by creating a favorable regulatory environment with financial incentives. For example, according to the NITI Aayog in 2022, India drafted a battery policy that promoted the growth of a strong swapping ecosystem by establishing technical and operational criteria for swapping stations. The policy provided financial incentives for EV battery swapping companies planning to invest in battery swapping infrastructure.



Future Trends and Developments



The use of EV battery swapping technologies is expected to rise significantly. Among the few factors propelling the EV battery swapping business are technological progress, shifting consumer preferences and infrastructure improvements. In addition, government support and laws are key in driving the growth of battery swapping technology. Favorable policies and incentives in China have helped battery swapping stations expand.

According to the German Society for International Cooperation, over 12,370 EV battery swapping stations will be required by 2025. This government support encourages creativity and cooperation between technology firms and automakers to create standardized battery systems enhancing interoperability and user experience.



Segmental Analysis



The lithium-ion battery dominates the global EV battery swapping market due to the growing demand for clean energy technologies. In terms of station type, automatic stations are expected to grow with ahigher CAGR due to the increasing number of electric cars globally. Considering service type, the subscription-based model holds the highest market share due to its affordability, flexibility and convenience for users. This model decreases the upfront cost of an EV by allowing customers to lease batteries apart from the EV. Considering the application, the two- and three-wheelers segment dominated the EV battery swapping market as these vehicles are more economical and practical for daily commuting, particularly in densely populated areas where traffic congestion is common.



Regional Insights and Emerging Markets



The Asia-Pacific region held the highest revenue share as consumer demand for EVs rose due to growing environmental concerns and the availability of low-cost EVs. Europe focuses on reducing carbon emissions by increasing sales of EVs, which helps the region rank second in the global EV battery swapping market. Meanwhile, increasing government incentives for consumers and businesses to purchase EVs in North America help to boost the EV battery swapping market. Increasing knowledge among consumers regarding the advantages of EVs, such as low emissions, improved air quality and decreased fuel expenses, can facilitate the greater adoption and acceptance of two- and three-wheelers in the South America, Middle East and Africa regions.



Report Scope



This report is a comprehensive analysis of the global EV battery swapping market. It includes an analysis of various battery types in the market, including lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), nickel-metal hydride batteries (NiMH) and lead-acid batteries (LABs) as well as the different station types deployed to swap EV batteries: manual and automatic. The report examines different service types within the industry, such as subscription and pay-per-use. It also segments the market by application, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers.



Additionally, the report includes emerging technologies and developments, upcoming trends, the competitive landscape and market dynamics as well as a patent analysis. The report includes an ESG development chapter and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the market. It also includes a regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East and Africa). It concludes by providing detailed company profiles of the top players in the global market.



The report includes:

39 data tables and 46 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates and forecasts of the market for EV battery swapping by station type, battery type, service type, application, and region

Information on advanced and ongoing R&D in EV battery swapping technology

Coverage of government funding and regulations to support the growth of the EV battery swapping market, as well as of policies adopted by the U.S. and the state of California to promote battery swapping stations

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches

Profiles of the market leaders, including NIO, Gogoro, Li-Cycle Corp., Ample and SUN Mobility

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $894.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Mining

Battery Cell Manufacturing and Battery Pack Assembling

EV Components Assembling

EV Manufacturing

EV Battery Swapping

Battery Recycling and Disposal

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for EV Battery Swapping

Macro-Economic Factors

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Market

Technological Advances in EV Battery Swapping

Consumer Preferences Towards EV Battery Swapping Technology

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments The European Union U.S. China India Taiwan

Case Study NIO Gogoro



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Global Sales of Electric Cars are on the Rise Falling Battery Prices Facilitating EV Adoption Battery Swapping Technology Significantly Decreases the Upfront Cost of EVs

Market Restraints Lack of Uniformity in EV Batteries Low Consumer Acceptance Hampering Market Growth

Market Opportunities Introducing New Modular Battery Swapping Solutions Government Grants and Regulations to Encourage Low-emission Transportation

Market Challenges High Infrastructure Cost of Swapping Stations Shortage of Lithium for Use in EV Batteries



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Emerging Technologies for EV Battery Swapping

Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in EV Battery Swapping

Role of Nanotechnology in EV Battery Swapping

Role of Advanced Robotics in EV Battery Swapping

Patent Analysis

Significant Patent Grants

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Battery Type

Lithium-ion Lead-acid Nickel Metal Hydride

Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Station Type

Manual Stations Automatic Stations

Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Service Type

Subscription Model Pay-per-use Model

Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Application

Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Global EV Battery Swapping Market by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Competitive Analysis for Top 5 Companies in Global EV Battery Swapping Market NIO Gogoro Aulton New Energy Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. SUN Mobility Ample

Product/Service Mapping in the Global EV Battery Swapping Market

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the EV Battery Swapping Market: An ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global EV Battery Swapping Market

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG NIO Gogoro



Company Profiles

Ample

Ampup Energy Private Ltd.

Aulton New Energy Automobile Technology Co. Ltd.

Battery Smart

Battswap

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

E-Energee

Esmito Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Gogoro

Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd.

Immotor

Kymco

Nio

Oyika

Sun Mobility

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9v52hf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment