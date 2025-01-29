Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size to Hit USD 19.14 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.21% - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market size was valued at USD 7.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.14 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.21% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

This growth is primarily fueled by the expanding healthcare industry, increasing regulatory pressures, and the rising demand for outsourced testing services from pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Growing Demand for Regulatory Compliance and Innovation in Healthcare Testing

The healthcare analytical testing services market has experienced significant growth, driven by stringent regulatory requirements and the growing need for efficient testing services across the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The pharmaceutical sector, in particular, faces increased demands for biologic and biosimilar testing, stability testing, and impurity profiling, leading to greater reliance on third-party testing services. Additionally, the growing development of medical devices, including wearables and implantables, is boosting the need for analytical testing to meet safety and regulatory standards.





Get a Sample Report of Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1048

Demand for analytical testing services is increasing across multiple sectors including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices.

With regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA imposing more rigorous quality control standards, manufacturers are seeking external partners to ensure compliance. This has resulted in a steady increase in outsourcing analytical testing services, with companies focusing on their core competencies such as R&D and manufacturing while leaving specialized testing to experienced service providers.

Furthermore, the market is experiencing growth as pharmaceutical companies expand their research and development pipelines, creating a higher demand for stability, purity, and efficacy testing. Similarly, the rise of personalized medicine and the increasing complexity of medical devices are driving the need for specialized analytical testing services. Consequently, third-party testing organizations are expanding their capabilities to cater to the evolving needs of these industries, including high-throughput testing, biologic and biosimilar testing, and regulatory compliance assessments.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Eurofins Scientific – Microbial Testing, Pharmaceutical Testing, Biotech Services, Analytical Chemistry, Environmental Testing, Stability Testing

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings – Drug Development Services, Clinical Trial Services, Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Studies, Compounding & Analytical Testing, Genomic Services

SGS S.A. – Analytical Chemistry, Stability Testing, Biocompatibility Testing, Microbial Testing, Method Validation, Regulatory Compliance Services

Charles River Laboratories – Safety Assessment, Biologics Testing Solutions, Microbial Testing, Product Development Services, Bioanalytical Services, In-Vitro Testing

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. – Drug Discovery and Development Services, Biologics Testing, Cell-Based Assays, Analytical Chemistry, Stability Testing, Preclinical Testing

Element Materials Technology – Analytical Testing Services, Chemical Testing, Microbial Testing, Biocompatibility Testing, Environmental Testing, Validation Services

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. – Analytical Instruments, Clinical Testing, Genomic Analysis, Bioanalytical Services, Stability Studies, Method Development

Pace Analytical Services LLC – Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing, Environmental Testing, Stability Testing, Bioanalytical Services, Chemical Analysis

Intertek Group plc – Analytical Chemistry, Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Studies, Regulatory Compliance Services, Safety Testing, Environmental Testing

IQVIA Inc. – Pharmaceutical Analytics, Clinical Research Services, Drug Development Testing, Market Research Analytics, Data Analytics Solutions

Merck KGaA – Laboratory Equipment, Bioanalytical Services, Stability Studies, Chemical Analysis, Microbial Testing, Process Validation

Source BioScience – DNA/RNA Testing, Pathology Services, Stability Testing, Microbial Testing, Pharmaceutical Analytical Services

Almac Group – Clinical Trial Services, Analytical Testing, Stability Studies, Bioanalytical Services, Drug Development

ICON Plc – Clinical Research Services, Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Clinical Trial Management Services

Frontage Laboratories, Inc. – Bioanalytical Services, Preclinical Testing, Analytical Chemistry, Stability Testing, Formulation Development

STERIS Plc – Sterility Testing, Biocompatibility Testing, Microbial Testing, Analytical Chemistry, Validation Services

Sartorius AG – Bioanalytical Testing, Process Development Services, Stability Studies, Quality Control Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Services

ALS Life Science – Pharmaceutical Analytical Services, Stability Testing, Biotech & Biopharma Testing, Environmental & Chemical Testing

Syneos Health, INC – Clinical Trial Testing, Analytical Testing Services, Biopharmaceutical Testing, Regulatory Compliance, Drug Development Services

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.37 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 19.14 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for biosimilars, personalized medicine, and regulatory compliance

Need any customization research on Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1048

Segment Insights

By Type

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services:

The pharmaceutical analytical testing services segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 60% of the total market share. This dominance is largely due to the growing demand for stringent analytical testing in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly with the rise of biologics, biosimilars, and generic drug development. Regulatory pressures for stability testing, quality control, and impurity profiling have significantly contributed to this trend. Additionally, the outsourcing of testing services is gaining momentum as pharmaceutical companies seek to focus more on R&D and product innovation rather than in-house testing. The rapid increase in drug pipelines, especially in clinical stages, is expected to continue driving this segment's growth.

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation

By Type

Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Extractable and Leachable Material Characterization Physical Testing Bioburden Testing Sterility Testing Other Tests

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Bioanalytical Testing Method Development and Validation Stability Testing Other Testing Services



Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

The pharmaceutical industry, especially biologic drugs and cell/gene therapies, drives over 60% of analytical testing services demand, with companies like Pfizer investing billions in biologics manufacturing.

As medical devices grow more complex, companies like Medtronic are investing in biocompatibility and sterility testing, with the biocompatibility testing market projected to grow 15% annually.

Mass spectrometry and HPLC technologies are expanding, with mass spectrometry projected to grow at 13% annually to meet the increasing need for precision in drug composition and impurity testing.

Contract research organizations like Charles River Laboratories and Labcorp Drug Development have seen a 30% increase in testing service contracts, with outsourcing expected to account for 45% of the market by 2030.

Enhanced FDA guidelines have led to a 20% increase in testing requirements for drug candidates, driving pharmaceutical companies to rely more on analytical testing services for clinical trials and regulatory approval.

Recent Developments

In January 2025 , Canyon Labs announced the strategic acquisition of iuvo BioScience's lab services and consulting businesses, enhancing its end-to-end development solutions. This transaction strengthens both companies' positions, with iuvo BioScience poised for continued growth in ophthalmic clinical research.

, Canyon Labs announced the strategic acquisition of iuvo BioScience's lab services and consulting businesses, enhancing its end-to-end development solutions. This transaction strengthens both companies' positions, with iuvo BioScience poised for continued growth in ophthalmic clinical research. In October 2024 , Eurofins Scientific announced an agreement to acquire SYNLAB's clinical diagnostics operations in Spain. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be finalized in 2025, further expanding Eurofins' footprint in specialized molecular clinical diagnostics and in-vitro testing.

, Eurofins Scientific announced an agreement to acquire SYNLAB's clinical diagnostics operations in Spain. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be finalized in 2025, further expanding Eurofins' footprint in specialized molecular clinical diagnostics and in-vitro testing. In March 2024 , LGM Pharma announced a 50% expansion of its Analytical Testing Services (ATS) capabilities, backed by an investment of over USD 2 million. Additionally, the company introduced new suppository manufacturing capabilities to its CDMO portfolio, offering enhanced flexibility and efficiency for customers' manufacturing needs.

, LGM Pharma announced a 50% expansion of its Analytical Testing Services (ATS) capabilities, backed by an investment of over USD 2 million. Additionally, the company introduced new suppository manufacturing capabilities to its CDMO portfolio, offering enhanced flexibility and efficiency for customers' manufacturing needs. In December 2023, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics acquired Vaibhav Analytical Services, an Ahmedabad-based company that operates a NABL-accredited laboratory, adhering to international pharmaceutical testing standards. Additionally, Vaibhav Analytical Services holds approval from the Nigerian Government (NAFDAC) as a CRIA-authorized laboratory, serving clients across India.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1048

Regional Analysis

North America led the healthcare analytical testing services market in 2023, holding the largest market share due to the advanced infrastructure in the healthcare sector and a strong presence of key players such as Labcorp and Charles River Laboratories. The region's dominance is also attributed to the increasing adoption of stringent regulatory requirements by agencies like the FDA, which encourages pharmaceutical and medical device companies to seek external testing services. The growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the U.S. further contribute to this market's leadership. In addition, the increasing outsourcing trend among pharmaceutical companies is a key driver for market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the healthcare analytical testing services market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization, growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are fueling the demand for analytical testing services. Countries like China and India are anticipated to drive this growth, with China holding a significant share due to its booming pharmaceutical sector and increasing regulatory standards. Additionally, the aging population in Asia is expected to increase the need for diagnostic and testing services, especially for medical devices.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type

8. Regional Analysis

9. Company Profiles

10. Use Cases and Best Practices

11. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/healthcare-analytical-testing-services-market-1048

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.