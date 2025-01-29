Stirista Expands Marketing Technology Suite with Strategic Acquisitions of Magnetik and Andrews Wharton

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing innovation, has announced the acquisitions of Magnetik and Andrews Wharton, companies known for their expertise in data, creative and marketing strategy and execution. These strategic additions mark a pivotal moment in Stirista's continued growth, enhancing its ability to simplify the complex and deliver seamless, award-winning marketing solutions that drive results.

“Today is an exciting step forward in Stirista’s journey to reshape the AdTech landscape,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of Stirista. “These partnerships represent much more than expansion. They reflect our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering unmatched value to our clients and partners. Together, we’re positioned to lead the charge in creating data-driven solutions that provide meaningful impact.”

The integration of Magnetik and Andrews Wharton expands Stirista's already robust marketing capabilities. Magnetik, known for its expertise in digital-first strategic marketing programs, works with a range of leading brands, including Akamai, AGBO, Blumhouse, and CPA.com, further showcasing the level of innovation and impact this acquisition brings to Stirista’s portfolio. Andrews Wharton contributes deep experience in personalized, data-driven strategies.

“The collaboration between Magnetik and Stirista has always been rooted in mutual respect and shared goals,” said Doug Steinberg, CEO of Magnetik. “Through this partnership, we’re combining our strengths to deliver data-driven marketing solutions that are not only effective but transformative for our clients.“

“At Andrews Wharton, we have always prioritized client relationships, ensuring every engagement reflects our belief that exceptional service delivers exceptional results,” said Jack Lee, CEO of Andrews Wharton. “Stirista shares that same unwavering dedication. We’re excited to create new opportunities for brands to engage in ways that drive lasting impact.”

These acquisitions solidify Stirista’s position as a leader in marketing technology, broadening its suite of solutions to meet the evolving needs of today’s brands. By combining the strengths of all three companies, Stirista empowers clients to create more personalized, effective marketing programs fueled by data and analytics.

“As Stirista continues to grow, so does our ability to simplify the complex and drive meaningful change for modern brands,” said Gupta. “Welcoming Magnetik and Andrews Wharton strengthens our commitment to smarter, more effective marketing solutions. We’re excited by the opportunities ahead and looking forward to delivering even greater results for our clients.”

As part of the acquisition, employees of Magnetik and Andrews Wharton will join the Stirista team, bringing their unique expertise and backgrounds in developing and maintaining meaningful client relationships. The combined entity, under the Stirista banner, will focus on leveraging data and creativity to reshape the advertising landscape.

For more information about Stirista, Magnetik, or Andrews Wharton, please visit www.stirista.com .

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com .

