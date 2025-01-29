CALIFORNIA BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $16.8 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND $5.4 MILLION FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2024

San Diego, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

The Company reported net income of $16.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $16.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $4.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported net income of $5.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the full year of 2024, compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.39 per diluted share for the full year of 2023.

“I’m pleased to report our strong fourth quarter earnings of $16.8 million, the result of a full quarter of combined operations after our July 31, 2024, merger close,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of the Company and Bank. “We continue to derisk our consolidated balance sheet and are making significant headway in reducing our exposure in the Sponsor Finance portfolio. Additionally, we are rapidly reducing our reliance on brokered deposits, which despite the reduction of the high-yielding Sponsor Finance product, has allowed us to maintain a consistent, strong net interest margin. We are focused on building tangible book value, which increased to $11.71 in the fourth quarter, up $0.43 from the prior quarter, and up $0.79 in the five months since the merger close. While we are pleased to report these strong financial results, we, along with all our fellow Southern California residents, have been through a very difficult period due to the recent wildfires and we are working with all our constituents to assist them in any way we can.”

“On behalf of the Company and the Bank, I want to express our condolences to all our neighbors, clients and employees that have been affected by the recent Southern California wildfires,” said Steven Shelton, CEO of the Company and the Bank. “You are in our thoughts and prayers and will remain so as we work to rebuild and recover going forward. Except for the one-day closure of one branch as a precautionary measure for the safety of our employees, I’m pleased to report there were no other disruptions to our operations and all other offices remained open. We are fortunate to report that the fires are expected to have a minimal impact on our loan portfolio, and we continue to focus on providing outstanding service to our combined client base throughout California, and on building shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $16.8 million or $0.51 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter; adjusted net income (non-GAAP 1 ) was $17.2 million or $0.53 per share for the fourth quarter.

of $16.8 million or $0.51 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter; adjusted net income (non-GAAP ) was $17.2 million or $0.53 per share for the fourth quarter. Net interest margin of 4.61%, compared with 4.43% in the prior quarter; average total loan yield of 6.84% compared with 6.79% in the prior quarter.

of 4.61%, compared with 4.43% in the prior quarter; average total loan yield of 6.84% compared with 6.79% in the prior quarter. Reversal of provision for credit losses of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million for the prior quarter, of which $21.3 million was due to the day one provision for credit losses on non-purchased credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans and unfunded loan commitments related to the merger with California BanCorp (the “Merger”).

of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million for the prior quarter, of which $21.3 million was due to the day one provision for credit losses on non-purchased credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans and unfunded loan commitments related to the merger with California BanCorp (the “Merger”). Return on average assets of 1.60%, compared with (1.82)% in the prior quarter.

of 1.60%, compared with (1.82)% in the prior quarter. Return on average common equity of 13.21%, compared with (15.28)% in the prior quarter.

of 13.21%, compared with (15.28)% in the prior quarter. Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP 1 ) of 57.4% compared with 98.9% in the prior quarter; excluding Merger related expenses the efficiency ratio was 55.9%, compared with 60.5% in the prior quarter.

of 57.4% compared with 98.9% in the prior quarter; excluding Merger related expenses the efficiency ratio was 55.9%, compared with 60.5% in the prior quarter. Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") (non-GAAP 1 ) of $11.71 at December 31, 2024, up $0.43 from $11.28 at September 30, 2024.

of $11.71 at December 31, 2024, up $0.43 from $11.28 at September 30, 2024. Total assets of $4.03 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $4.36 billion at September 30, 2024.

$4.03 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $4.36 billion at September 30, 2024. Total loans, including loans held for sale of $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $3.23 billion at September 30, 2024.

of $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $3.23 billion at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.76% at December 31, 2024, compared with 0.68% at September 30, 2024.

of 0.76% at December 31, 2024, compared with 0.68% at September 30, 2024. Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was 1.71% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024; allowance for loan losses ("ALL") was 1.61% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024.

was 1.71% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024; allowance for loan losses ("ALL") was 1.61% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024. Total deposits of $3.40 billion at December 31, 2024, decreased $342.2 million or 9.1% compared with $3.74 billion at September 30, 2024.

of $3.40 billion at December 31, 2024, decreased $342.2 million or 9.1% compared with $3.74 billion at September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $1.26 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $111.3 million or 8.1% from September 30, 2024; noninterest bearing deposits represented 37.0% of total deposits, compared with $1.37 billion, or 36.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

of $1.26 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $111.3 million or 8.1% from September 30, 2024; noninterest bearing deposits represented 37.0% of total deposits, compared with $1.37 billion, or 36.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024. Total brokered deposits of $121.1 million, a decrease of $101.5 million from September 30, 2024.

of $121.1 million, a decrease of $101.5 million from September 30, 2024. Cost of deposits was 1.87%, compared with 2.09% in the prior quarter.

was 1.87%, compared with 2.09% in the prior quarter. Cost of funds was 1.99%, compared with 2.19% in the prior quarter.

was 1.99%, compared with 2.19% in the prior quarter. The Company’s preliminary capital exceeds minimums required to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital category.



Full Year 2024 Highlights

Merger closed on July 31, 2024, whereby predecessor California BanCorp (“CALB”) merged with and into the Company and California Bank of Commerce merged with and into the Bank. CALB had total loans of $1.43 billion, total assets of $1.91 billion, and total deposits of $1.64 billion. The Merger created a bank holding company with approximately $4.25 billion in assets and 14 branches across California, with approximately 300 employees serving our communities. Total aggregate consideration paid for the Merger was approximately $216.6 million and resulted in approximately $74.7 million of preliminary goodwill, subject to adjustment in accordance with ASC 805.

on July 31, 2024, whereby predecessor California BanCorp (“CALB”) merged with and into the Company and California Bank of Commerce merged with and into the Bank. CALB had total loans of $1.43 billion, total assets of $1.91 billion, and total deposits of $1.64 billion. The Merger created a bank holding company with approximately $4.25 billion in assets and 14 branches across California, with approximately 300 employees serving our communities. Total aggregate consideration paid for the Merger was approximately $216.6 million and resulted in approximately $74.7 million of preliminary goodwill, subject to adjustment in accordance with ASC 805. Net income of $5.4 million, down $20.5 million, or 79.0% from the prior year largely due to the after-tax one-time day one provision for credit losses related to non-PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments of $15.0 million and merger related expenses of $12.0 million; adjusted net income (non-GAAP 1 ) was $32.4 million or $1.32 per share for the year.

of $5.4 million, down $20.5 million, or 79.0% from the prior year largely due to the after-tax one-time day one provision for credit losses related to non-PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments of $15.0 million and merger related expenses of $12.0 million; adjusted net income (non-GAAP ) was $32.4 million or $1.32 per share for the year. Diluted earnings per share of $0.22, down $1.17, or 84.2% from the prior year.

of $0.22, down $1.17, or 84.2% from the prior year. Total loan interest income increased to $160.0 million, up $46.0 million or 40.4% from the prior year largely due to the Merger.

to $160.0 million, up $46.0 million or 40.4% from the prior year largely due to the Merger. Net interest margin of 4.28% for 2024, compared with 4.33% in the prior year; average loan yield was 6.55%, up from 5.94% in the prior year.

of 4.28% for 2024, compared with 4.33% in the prior year; average loan yield was 6.55%, up from 5.94% in the prior year. Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP 1 ) of 76.6%, compared to 61.3% in the prior year; excluding merger related expenses the efficiency ratio was 63.8%, compared with 61.3% in the prior year.

of 76.6%, compared to 61.3% in the prior year; excluding merger related expenses the efficiency ratio was 63.8%, compared with 61.3% in the prior year. Provision for credit losses of $21.7 million, of which $21.3 million was due to the day one provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments in connection with the Merger, compared to $915 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023.

$21.7 million, of which $21.3 million was due to the day one provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments in connection with the Merger, compared to $915 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023. Total assets of $4.03 billion, up $1.7 billion or 70.8% from December 31, 2023, largely due to the Merger.

$4.03 billion, up $1.7 billion or 70.8% from December 31, 2023, largely due to the Merger. Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased to $3.16 billion, up $1.2 billion from December 31, 2023, largely due to the Merger, with the fair value of the acquired loans totaling $1.36 billion.

to $3.16 billion, up $1.2 billion from December 31, 2023, largely due to the Merger, with the fair value of the acquired loans totaling $1.36 billion. Total deposits of $3.40 billion, up $1.46 billion from December 31, 2023, largely due to the $1.64 billion of deposits acquired in the Merger.

$3.40 billion, up $1.46 billion from December 31, 2023, largely due to the $1.64 billion of deposits acquired in the Merger. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $1.26 billion, representing 37.0% of total deposits, compared to $675.1 million, or 34.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

were $1.26 billion, representing 37.0% of total deposits, compared to $675.1 million, or 34.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Cost of deposits was 2.01%, up from 1.37% in the prior year.

was 2.01%, up from 1.37% in the prior year. Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") (non-GAAP1) of $11.71 at December 31, 2024, down $1.85 from December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $16.5 million, or a loss of $0.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Our third quarter results were negatively impacted by a day one $15.0 million after-tax current expected credit losses (“CECL”)-related provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments related to the merger, or $0.54 loss per diluted share, and $10.6 million of after-tax merger expenses, or $0.38 loss per diluted share. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP1) for the fourth quarter was $19.4 million, an increase of $19.0 million from the prior quarter. Excluding the merger and related expenses, the adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP1) for the fourth quarter was $20.1 million, an increase of $5.0 million from the prior quarter. The net income and diluted earnings per share increases for all of the periods presented were largely driven by the Merger and the operating results since the closing date of the Merger.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $44.5 million, compared with $36.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by an $832 thousand increase in total interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2024, loan interest income increased $7.3 million, of which $6.1 million was related to accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans, total debt securities income increased $10 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions increased $1.2 million. The increase in interest income was mainly due to reporting a full quarter of combined operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 and primarily driven by the mix of interest-earning assets added by the Merger and the impact of the accretion and amortization of fair value interest rate marks. Average total interest-earning assets increased $526.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, the result of a $401.3 million increase in average total loans, a $260.4 million increase in average deposits in other financial institutions and a $5.8 million increase in average restricted stock investments and other bank stock, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in average total debt securities and a $139.8 million decrease in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements. The increase in interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $466 thousand increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, the result of a $217.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a $17.2 million increase in average subordinated debt, partially offset by a 22 basis point decrease in average interest-bearing deposit costs, and a $9 thousand decrease in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings, the result of a $611 thousand decrease in average FHLB borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.61%, compared with 4.43% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to a 20 basis point decrease in the cost of funds, partially offset by a one basis point decrease in the total interest-earning assets yield. The yield on total average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 6.48%, compared with 6.49% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 6.84%, an increase of five basis points from 6.79% in the prior quarter. Accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans was $6.1 million, increasing the yield on average total loans by 76 basis points; the net amortization expense from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt and acquired time deposits premium increased the interest expense by $467 thousand, the combination of which increased the net interest margin by 58 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.99%, a decrease of 20 basis points from 2.19% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a 22 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits, and an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of 26 basis points in the cost of total borrowings, which was driven primarily by the amortization expense of $559 thousand from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt which increased the cost on total borrowing by 320 basis points. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $251.7 million to $1.28 billion and represented 36.3% of total average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $1.03 billion and 33.6%, respectively, in the prior quarter; average interest-bearing deposits increased $217.9 million to $2.26 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. The total cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.87%, a decrease of 22 basis points from 2.09% in the prior quarter. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased primarily due to the Company’s deposit repricing strategy and the ongoing pay off of high cost brokered deposits and California State certificates of deposit in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Average total borrowings increased $16.6 million to $69.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase of $17.2 million in average subordinated debt acquired in the Merger, partially offset by a decrease of $611 thousand in average FHLB borrowings during the fourth quarter of 2024. The average cost of total borrowings was 7.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 7.71% in the prior quarter.

(Reversal of) Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was largely related to the third quarter provision for credit losses including the effects of the Merger, and the resulting one-time initial provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans of $18.5 million and unfunded loan commitments of $2.7 million. Total net charge-offs were $154.0 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, which included $103 thousand from an acquired consumer solar loan portfolio and $51 thousand from a commercial real-estate loan. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $1.0 million reversal of provision for unfunded loan commitments related to the decrease in unfunded loan commitments during the fourth quarter of 2024, coupled with lower loss rates, offset by higher average funding rates used to estimate the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments decreased $108.6 million to $925.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.03 billion in unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2024.

The reversal of provision for credit losses for loans held for investment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from a provision for credit losses of $19.7 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was driven primarily by the third quarter amount including the one-time initial provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and decreases in legacy special mention loans and loans held for investment. Additionally, qualitative factors, coupled with changes in the portfolio mix and in the reasonable and supportable forecast, primarily related to the economic outlook for California, which were partially offset by an increase in legacy substandard accruing loans, were factors related to the decrease in the provision for credit losses. The Company’s management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it has appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

The Company recorded noninterest income of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $170 thousand compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported a loss on sale of loans of $1.1 million, related to the sale of certain Sponsor Finance loans, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $8 thousand in the prior quarter. There was no gain on SBA 7A loan sales in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. Bank owned life insurance income of $823 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $425 thousand from the prior quarter. Service charges and fees on deposit accounts of $911 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $225 thousand from the prior quarter, related to the one-time waiver of analysis charges for certain deposit accounts in light of the core system conversion. Other charges and fees income increased to $208 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $450 thousand in the prior quarter, primarily related to a $614 thousand valuation allowance on other real estate owned (“OREO”) due to a decline in the fair value of the underlying property in the third quarter of 2024. No comparable valuation allowance on OREO was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $26.1 million, a decrease of $11.6 million from total noninterest expense of $37.7 million in the prior quarter, which was largely due to the decrease in merger related expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $689 thousand during the quarter to $16.1 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to the growth in headcount due to the Merger, partially offset by the third quarter amount including the one-time costs associated with non-continuing directors, executives and employees of $1.4 million. Merger and related expenses in connection with the Merger decreased $14.0 million during the quarter to $643 thousand. Data processing and communications of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $424 thousand, due primarily to increases in transaction volume from both organic growth and the Merger. Intangible assets amortization of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $373 thousand, due primarily to a full quarter of amortization of the core deposit intangible asset acquired in the Merger, compared with only two months of amortization of the asset in the prior quarter. Other expenses of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $443 thousand, due primarily to higher loan related expenses, customer service related expenses, travel expenses and insurance expenses.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 57.4%, compared to 98.9% in the prior quarter. Excluding the merger and related expenses of $643 thousand and $14.6 million, the efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the fourth and third quarters of 2024 would have been 55.9% and 60.5%, respectively.

Income Tax

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s income tax expense was $6.5 million, compared with a $6.1 million income tax benefit in the third quarter of 2024. The effective rate was 27.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 26.9% for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the impact of the non-tax deductible portion of the merger expenses and the vesting and exercise of equity awards combined with changes in the Company's stock price over time, partially offset by the impact of the tax on the excess executive compensation.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $4.03 billion, a decrease of $331.1 million or 7.6% from September 30, 2024. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $226.3 million and a decrease in loans, including loans held for sale, of $77.1 million as compared to the prior quarter. These decreases primarily relate to the decreases in wholesale funding sources and the Sponsor Finance portfolio from loan sales and payoffs.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $60.5 million, compared to September 30, 2024, primarily the result of Sponsor Finance loans sales and loan payoffs in the amount of $90.8 million. During the fourth quarter of 2024, there were new originations of $128.5 million and net advances of $25.6 million, offset by loan sales and payoffs of $214.5 million, and the partial charge-off of loans in the amount of $154 thousand. Total loans secured by real estate decreased by $5.1 million, construction and land development loans decreased by $20.6 million, commercial real estate and other loans increased by $11.8 million, 1-4 family residential loans increased by $11.9 million and multifamily loans decreased by $8.1 million. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $54.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $1.0 million. The Company had $17.2 million in loans held for sale at December 31, 2024, compared to $33.7 million at September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $3.40 billion, a decrease of $342.2 million from September 30, 2024. The decrease primarily consisted of $111.3 million noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $73.9 million interest-bearing non-maturity deposits, and $157.0 million time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at December 31, 2024, were $1.26 billion, or 37.0% of total deposits, compared with $1.37 billion, or 36.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, total interest-bearing deposits were $2.14 billion, compared to $2.37 billion at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, total brokered time deposits were $121.1 million, compared to $222.6 million at September 30, 2024. The Company offers the Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product, Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS), and Reich & Tang Deposit Solutions (R&T) network, all of which provide reciprocal deposit placement services to fully qualified large customer deposits for FDIC insurance among other participating banks. At December 31, 2024, total reciprocal deposits were $754.4 million, or 22.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to $839.7 million , or 22.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Liquidity

At December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company had no overnight FHLB borrowings. There were no outstanding Federal Reserve Discount Window borrowings at December 31, 2024 or September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company had available borrowing capacity from an FHLB secured line of credit of approximately $753.9 million and available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Discount Window of approximately $318.5 million. The Company also had available borrowing capacity from four unsecured credit lines from correspondent banks of approximately $90.5 million at December 31, 2024, with no outstanding borrowings. Total available borrowing capacity was $1.16 billion at December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Company had unpledged liquid securities at fair value of approximately $129.4 million and cash and cash equivalents of $388.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets increased slightly to $30.6 million, or 0.76% of total assets at December 31, 2024, compared with $29.8 million, or 0.68% of total assets at September 30, 2024.

There were no loans downgraded to nonaccrual during the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets in the fourth quarter of 2024 included OREO, net of valuation allowance, of $4.1 million related to a multifamily building, the same balance as the prior quarter.

Total non-performing loans increased slightly to $26.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024, compared with $25.7 million, or 0.80% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2024.

Special mention loans decreased by $24.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $69.3 million, including $25.5 million of non-PCD loans and $10.1 million of purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, at December 31, 2024. The decrease in the special mention loans was due mostly to a $9.0 million payoff, $24.5 million in downgrades to substandard accruing loans and $8.4 million in upgrades to Pass loans, partially offset by $18.1 million in downgrades from Pass loans. Substandard loans increased by $13.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $117.9 million, including $11.0 million of non-PCD loans, $55.9 million PCD loans and $14.1 million nonaccrual PCD loans, at December 31, 2024. The increase in the substandard loans was due primarily to $29.8 million in downgrades and $2.9 million in net advances, partially offset by a $17.3 million in payoffs, $1.7 million in upgrades to Pass and $103 thousand in charge-offs.

The Company had $150 thousand in consumer solar loans that were over 90 days past due and still accruing interest at December 31, 2024, compared to $37 thousand in such delinquencies at September 30, 2024.

There were $12.2 million in loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans) at December 31, 2024, compared to $19.1 million in such loan delinquencies at September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $53.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $57.6 million at September 30, 2024. The $4.0 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses included a $2.9 million and $968 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses for the loan portfolio and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, respectively, partially offset by total net charge-offs of $145 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The ALL was $50.5 million, or 1.61% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024, compared with $53.6 million, or 1.67% at September 30, 2024.

Capital

Tangible book value (non-GAAP1) per common share at December 31, 2024, was $11.71, compared with $11.28 at September 30, 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, tangible book value was primarily impacted by net income of $16.8 million for the fourth quarter, stock-based compensation expense, and an increase in net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities. Other comprehensive losses related to unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities increased by $3.8 million to $6.6 million at December 31, 2024, from $2.9 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in the unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities was attributable to non-credit related factors , including an increase in bond prices at the long end of the yield curve, even as the Federal Reserve decreased the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points in December 2024. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) as a percentage of total tangible assets (non-GAAP1) at December 31, 2024, increased to 9.69% from 8.58% in the prior quarter, and unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities as a percentage of tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) at December 31, 2024 increased to 1.8% from 0.8% in the prior quarter.

The Company’s preliminary capital exceeds minimums required to be “well-capitalized” at December 31, 2024.

California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) EARNINGS Net interest income $ 44,541 $ 36,942 $ 22,559 $ 122,984 $ 94,138 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses $ (3,835 ) $ 22,963 $ 824 $ 21,690 $ 915 Noninterest income (expense) $ 1,004 $ 1,174 $ (102 ) $ 4,760 $ 3,379 Noninterest expense $ 26,125 $ 37,680 $ 15,339 $ 97,791 $ 59,746 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 6,483 $ (6,063 ) $ 1,882 $ 2,830 $ 10,946 Net income (loss) $ 16,772 $ (16,464 ) $ 4,412 $ 5,433 $ 25,910 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 19,420 $ 436 $ 7,118 $ 29,953 $ 37,771 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 20,063 $ 15,041 $ 7,118 $ 46,241 $ 37,771 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.51 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 1.39 Shares outstanding at period end 32,265,935 32,142,427 18,369,115 32,265,935 18,369,115 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.60 % (1.82 )% 0.75 % 0.18 % 1.12 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.64 % 1.01 % 0.75 % 1.05 % 1.12 % Return on average common equity 13.21 % (15.28 )% 6.21 % 1.43 % 9.48 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 13.57 % 8.44 % 6.21 % 8.53 % 9.48 % Yield on total loans 6.84 % 6.79 % 6.08 % 6.55 % 5.94 % Yield on interest earning assets 6.48 % 6.49 % 5.85 % 6.26 % 5.69 % Cost of deposits 1.87 % 2.09 % 1.81 % 2.01 % 1.37 % Cost of funds 1.99 % 2.19 % 1.95 % 2.12 % 1.46 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.43 % 4.05 % 4.28 % 4.33 % Efficiency ratio (1) 57.36 % 98.86 % 68.30 % 76.55 % 61.27 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 55.95 % 60.54 % 68.30 % 63.80 % 61.27 %





As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.69 % 8.58 % 10.73 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 15.86 $ 15.50 $ 15.69 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 11.71 $ 11.28 $ 13.56 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 50,540 $ 53,552 $ 22,569 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $ 3,103 $ 4,071 $ 933 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 53,643 $ 57,623 $ 23,502 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1.90 x 2.08 x 1.74 x ALL to total loans held for investment 1.61 % 1.67 % 1.15 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.71 % 1.80 % 1.20 % 30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ 12,232 $ 19,110 $ 19 Over 90 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ 150 $ 37 $ — Special mention loans $ 69,339 $ 93,448 $ 2,996 Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 2.21 % 2.92 % 0.15 % Substandard loans $ 117,926 $ 104,298 $ 19,502 Substandard loans to total loans held for investment 3.76 % 3.26 % 1.00 % Nonperforming loans $ 26,536 $ 25,698 $ 13,004 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.85 % 0.80 % 0.66 % Other real estate owned, net $ 4,083 $ 4,083 $ — Nonperforming assets $ 30,619 $ 29,781 $ 13,004 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.76 % 0.68 % 0.55 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 3,156,345 $ 3,233,418 $ 1,964,791 Total assets $ 4,031,654 $ 4,362,767 $ 2,360,252 Deposits $ 3,398,760 $ 3,740,915 $ 1,943,556 Loans to deposits 92.9 % 86.4 % 101.1 % Shareholders’ equity $ 511,836 $ 498,064 $ 288,152





(1 ) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.





California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Year Ended ALLOWANCE for CREDIT LOSSES December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 53,552 $ 23,788 $ 22,705 $ 22,569 $ 17,099 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — — — — 5,027 Initial Allowance for PCD loans — 11,216 — 11,216 — (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (2) (2,867 ) 19,711 1,131 19,520 1,731 Charge-offs (154 ) (1,163 ) (1,267 ) (2,774 ) (1,303 ) Recoveries 9 — — 9 15 Net charge-offs (145 ) (1,163 ) (1,267 ) (2,765 ) (1,288 ) Balance, end of period $ 50,540 $ 53,552 $ 22,569 $ 50,540 $ 22,569 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (3) Balance, beginning of period $ 4,071 $ 819 $ 1,240 $ 933 $ 1,310 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — — — — 439 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (4) (968 ) 3,252 (307 ) 2,170 (816 ) Balance, end of period 3,103 4,071 933 3,103 933 Allowance for credit losses $ 53,643 $ 57,623 $ 23,502 $ 53,643 $ 23,502 ALL to total loans held for investment 1.61 % 1.67 % 1.15 % 1.61 % 1.15 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.71 % 1.80 % 1.20 % 1.71 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs to average total loans (0.02 )% (0.17 )% (0.26 )% (0.11 )% (0.07 )%





(1 ) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on January 1, 2023. As a result of adopting ASU 2016-13, our methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses is based on a current expected credit loss methodology, rather than the previously applied incurred loss methodology. (2 ) Includes $18.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and year ended December 31, 2024 related to the initial provision for credit losses for non-PCD loans acquired in the Merger. (3 ) Included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities” on the consolidated balance sheet. (4 ) Includes $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and year ended December 31, 2024 related to the initial provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments acquired in the Merger.





California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 60,471 $ 115,165 $ 33,008 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances 327,691 499,258 53,785 Total cash and cash equivalents 388,162 614,423 86,793 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $151,429, $163,384 and $136,366 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 142,001 159,330 130,035 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at cost (fair value of $47,823, $49,487 and $50,432 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 53,280 53,364 53,616 Loans held for sale 17,180 33,704 7,349 Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 227,325 247,934 243,521 1-4 family residential 164,401 152,540 143,903 Multifamily 243,993 252,134 221,247 Other commercial real estate 1,767,727 1,755,908 1,024,243 Commercial & industrial 710,970 765,472 320,142 Other consumer 24,749 25,726 4,386 Total loans held for investment 3,139,165 3,199,714 1,957,442 Allowance for credit losses - loans (50,540 ) (53,552 ) (22,569 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,088,625 3,146,162 1,934,873 Restricted stock at cost 30,829 27,394 16,055 Premises and equipment 13,595 13,996 13,270 Right of use asset 14,350 15,310 9,291 Other real estate owned, net 4,083 4,083 — Goodwill 111,787 112,515 37,803 Intangible assets 22,271 23,031 1,195 Bank owned life insurance 66,636 66,180 38,918 Deferred taxes, net 43,127 45,644 11,137 Accrued interest and other assets 35,728 47,631 19,917 Total assets $ 4,031,654 $ 4,362,767 $ 2,360,252 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,257,007 $ 1,368,303 $ 675,098 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 673,589 781,125 381,943 Money market and savings accounts 1,182,927 1,149,268 636,685 Time deposits 285,237 442,219 249,830 Total deposits 3,398,760 3,740,915 1,943,556 Borrowings 69,725 69,142 102,865 Operating lease liability 18,310 19,211 12,117 Accrued interest and other liabilities 33,023 35,435 13,562 Total liabilities 3,519,818 3,864,703 2,072,100 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; issued and outstanding 32,265,935, 32,142,427 and 18,369,115 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 442,469 441,684 222,036 Retained earnings 76,008 59,236 70,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - net of taxes (6,641 ) (2,856 ) (4,459 ) Total shareholders’ equity 511,836 498,064 288,152 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,031,654 $ 4,362,767 $ 2,360,252





California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 54,791 $ 47,528 $ 29,968 $ 159,960 $ 113,951 Interest on debt securities 1,698 1,687 991 5,827 3,497 Interest on tax-exempted debt securities 305 306 353 1,223 1,655 Interest and dividends from other institutions 5,764 4,606 1,257 12,788 4,419 Total interest and dividend income 62,558 54,127 32,569 179,798 123,522 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 12,447 11,073 6,606 37,329 20,161 Interest on time deposits 4,179 5,087 2,331 15,432 6,704 Interest on borrowings 1,391 1,025 1,073 4,053 2,519 Total interest expense 18,017 17,185 10,010 56,814 29,384 Net interest income 44,541 36,942 22,559 122,984 94,138 (Reversal of) provisions for credit losses (1) (3,835 ) 22,963 824 21,690 915 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 48,376 13,979 21,735 101,294 93,223 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 911 1,136 507 3,140 1,946 (Loss) gain on sale of loans (1,095 ) 8 — (672 ) 831 Bank owned life insurance income 823 398 253 1,748 946 Servicing and related income on loans 157 82 17 307 240 Loss on sale of debt securities — — (1,008 ) — (974 ) Loss on sale of building and related fixed assets — — — (19 ) — Other charges and fees 208 (450 ) 129 256 390 Total noninterest income (expense) 1,004 1,174 (102 ) 4,760 3,379 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 16,074 15,385 9,598 49,845 39,249 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,314 2,031 1,678 7,242 6,231 Data processing 1,960 1,536 1,158 5,832 4,534 Legal, audit and professional 817 669 1,161 2,559 3,211 Regulatory assessments 436 544 320 1,714 1,508 Director and shareholder expenses 458 520 207 1,410 849 Merger and related expenses 643 14,605 — 16,288 — Intangible assets amortization 1,060 687 80 1,877 389 Other real estate owned expense 220 3 — 5,246 — Other expense 2,143 1,700 1,137 5,778 3,775 Total noninterest expense 26,125 37,680 15,339 97,791 59,746 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,255 (22,527 ) 6,294 8,263 36,856 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,483 (6,063 ) 1,882 2,830 10,946 Net income (loss) $ 16,772 $ (16,464 ) $ 4,412 $ 5,433 $ 25,910 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.52 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 1.42 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.51 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 1.39 Weighted average common shares-diluted 32,698,714 27,705,844 18,727,519 24,623,397 18,656,742 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (2) $ 19,420 $ 436 $ 7,118 $ 29,953 $ 37,771





(1 ) Included (reversal of) provision for unfunded loan commitments of $(1.0) million, $3.3 million and $(307) thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $2.2 million and $(816) thousand for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (2 ) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.





California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost ($ in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 3,184,918 $ 54,791 6.84 % $ 2,783,581 $ 47,528 6.79 % $ 1,954,396 $ 29,968 6.08 % Taxable debt securities 147,895 1,698 4.57 % 149,080 1,687 4.50 % 113,375 991 3.47 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 53,607 305 2.87 % 53,682 306 2.87 % 58,644 353 3.02 % Deposits in other financial institutions 422,032 5,123 4.83 % 161,616 2,215 5.45 % 56,313 759 5.35 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 3,353 38 4.51 % 143,140 1,886 5.24 % 9,008 125 5.51 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 30,341 603 7.91 % 24,587 505 8.17 % 16,394 373 9.03 % Total interest-earning assets 3,842,146 62,558 6.48 % 3,315,686 54,127 6.49 % 2,208,130 32,569 5.85 % Total noninterest-earning assets 326,601 277,471 137,193 Total assets $ 4,168,747 $ 3,593,157 $ 2,345,323 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 704,017 $ 3,784 2.14 % $ 617,373 $ 2,681 1.73 % $ 362,579 $ 1,860 2.04 % Money market and savings accounts 1,192,692 8,663 2.89 % 999,322 8,392 3.34 % 669,391 4,746 2.81 % Time deposits 359,111 4,179 4.63 % 421,241 5,087 4.80 % 208,700 2,331 4.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,255,820 16,626 2.93 % 2,037,936 16,160 3.15 % 1,240,670 8,937 2.86 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % 611 9 5.86 % 56,380 802 5.64 % Subordinated debt 69,420 1,391 7.97 % 52,246 1,016 7.74 % 17,854 271 6.02 % Total borrowings 69,420 1,391 7.97 % 52,857 1,025 7.71 % 74,234 1,073 5.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,325,240 18,017 3.08 % 2,090,793 17,185 3.27 % 1,314,904 10,010 3.02 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 1,283,591 1,031,844 721,169 Other liabilities 55,007 41,962 27,178 Shareholders’ equity 504,909 428,558 282,072 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,168,747 $ 3,593,157 $ 2,345,323 Net interest spread 3.40 % 3.22 % 2.83 % Net interest income and margin $ 44,541 4.61 % $ 36,942 4.43 % $ 22,559 4.05 % Cost of deposits $ 3,539,411 $ 16,626 1.87 % $ 3,069,780 $ 16,160 2.09 % $ 1,961,839 $ 8,937 1.81 % Cost of funds $ 3,608,831 $ 18,017 1.99 % $ 3,122,637 $ 17,185 2.19 % $ 2,036,073 $ 10,010 1.95 %





(1 ) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2 ) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.27%, 33.61% and 36.76% of average total deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.





California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost ($ in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 2,443,127 $ 159,960 6.55 % $ 1,918,443 $ 113,951 5.94 % Taxable debt securities 136,984 5,827 4.25 % 107,021 3,497 3.27 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 53,721 1,223 2.88 % 65,674 1,655 3.19 % Deposits in other financial institutions 171,939 8,692 5.06 % 46,826 2,434 5.20 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 43,990 2,319 5.27 % 18,114 923 5.10 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 22,137 1,777 8.03 % 15,930 1,062 6.67 % Total interest-earning assets 2,871,898 179,798 6.26 % 2,172,008 123,522 5.69 % Total noninterest-earning assets 224,018 134,225 Total assets $ 3,095,916 $ 2,306,233 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 511,425 $ 10,644 2.08 % $ 308,537 $ 5,161 1.67 % Money market and savings accounts 911,684 26,685 2.93 % 673,176 15,000 2.23 % Time deposits 324,249 15,432 4.76 % 180,219 6,704 3.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,747,358 52,761 3.02 % 1,161,932 26,865 2.31 % Borrowings: FHLB advances 19,543 1,103 5.64 % 26,390 1,434 5.43 % Subordinated debt 39,479 2,950 7.47 % 17,818 1,085 6.09 % Total borrowings 59,022 4,053 6.87 % 44,208 2,519 5.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,806,380 56,814 3.15 % 1,206,140 29,384 2.44 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 873,043 801,882 Other liabilities 36,677 24,865 Shareholders’ equity 379,816 273,346 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,095,916 $ 2,306,233 Net interest spread 3.11 % 3.25 % Net interest income and margin $ 122,984 4.28 % $ 94,138 4.33 % Cost of deposits $ 2,620,401 $ 52,761 2.01 % $ 1,963,814 $ 26,865 1.37 % Cost of funds $ 2,679,423 $ 56,814 2.12 % $ 2,008,022 $ 29,384 1.46 %





(1 ) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2 ) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 33.32%, and 40.83% of average total deposits for the year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.





California BanCorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income (loss), (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income Net income (loss) $ 16,772 $ (16,464 ) $ 4,412 $ 5,433 $ 25,910 Add: After-tax Day1 provision for non PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments (1) — 14,978 — 14,978 — Add: After-tax merger and related expenses (1) 453 10,576 — 11,988 — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 17,225 $ 9,090 $ 4,412 $ 32,399 $ 25,910 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 26,125 $ 37,680 $ 15,339 $ 97,791 $ 59,746 Deduct: Merger and related expenses 643 14,605 — 16,288 — Adjusted noninterest expense 25,482 23,075 15,339 81,503 59,746 Net interest income 44,541 36,942 22,559 122,984 94,138 Noninterest income (expense) 1,004 1,174 (102 ) 4,760 3,379 Total net interest income and noninterest income $ 45,545 $ 38,116 $ 22,457 $ 127,744 $ 97,517 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.4 % 98.9 % 68.3 % 76.6 % 61.3 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.9 % 60.5 % 68.3 % 63.8 % 61.3 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 44,541 $ 36,942 $ 22,559 $ 122,984 $ 94,138 Noninterest income (expense) 1,004 1,174 (102 ) 4,760 3,379 Total net interest income and noninterest income 45,545 38,116 22,457 127,744 97,517 Less: Noninterest expense 26,125 37,680 15,339 97,791 59,746 Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) 19,420 436 7,118 29,953 37,771 Add: Merger and related expenses 643 14,605 — 16,288 — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 20,063 $ 15,041 $ 7,118 $ 46,241 $ 37,771





(1 ) After-tax Day 1 provision for non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments and merger and related expenses are presented using a 29.56% tax rate.





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands) Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity Net income (loss) $ 16,772 $ (16,464 ) $ 4,412 $ 5,433 $ 25,910 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 17,225 $ 9,090 $ 4,412 $ 32,399 $ 25,910 Average assets $ 4,168,747 $ 3,593,157 $ 2,345,323 $ 3,095,916 $ 2,306,233 Average shareholders’ equity 504,909 428,558 282,072 379,816 273,346 Less: Average intangible assets 135,073 104,409 39,035 79,366 39,195 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 369,836 $ 324,149 $ 243,037 $ 300,450 $ 234,151 Return on average assets 1.60 % (1.82 %) 0.75 % 0.18 % 1.12 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.64 % 1.01 % 0.75 % 1.05 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 13.21 % (15.28 %) 6.21 % 1.43 % 9.48 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 13.57 % 8.44 % 6.21 % 8.53 % 9.48 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.04 % (20.21 %) 7.20 % 1.81 % 11.07 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.53 % 11.16 % 7.20 % 10.78 % 11.07 %





December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share Shareholders’ equity $ 511,836 $ 288,152 Less: Intangible assets 134,058 38,998 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 377,778 $ 249,154 Total assets $ 4,031,654 $ 2,360,252 Less: Intangible assets 134,058 38,998 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,897,596 $ 2,321,254 Equity to asset ratio 12.70 % 12.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 9.69 % 10.73 % Book value per share $ 15.86 $ 15.69 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 11.71 $ 13.56 Shares outstanding 32,265,935 18,369,115

