Flock Safety and Terminal Formalize Strategic Partnership to Automate and Enhance Logistics Operations Through Advanced AI Solutions

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading public safety technology company, has partnered with Terminal Industries , which builds modern solutions that give logistics operators full visibility and control over critical transportation assets using AI computer vision and machine learning. This partnership will enable Terminal to utilize Flock’s industry-leading cameras at logistics sites, including warehouses, fueling stations, and supply chain yards, to increase efficiency and automate processes.

The logistics industry has been slow to adopt technology — though $10 trillion in goods are transported by truck or trailer each year in the U.S., over 90% of logistics yard sites lack sufficient technological enablement.

Terminal’s AI machine learning (ML) and computer vision software platform and applications identifies and categorizes assets entering and leaving the yard, allowing companies to optimize individual sites and understand overall trends.

Flock Safety cameras will be deployed at logistics sites across the U.S. to replace the inefficient, manual recordkeeping of DOT, license plate, power unit, and trailer numbers.

Flock solar-powered cameras employ best-in-class camera and video technology, sidestepping traditional infrastructure requirements for faster installs and zero utility costs.

“Flock is currently helping logistics companies ensure the safety and security of their facilities and employees, and Terminal provides a new way that our best-in-class camera hardware can modernize the logistics industry,” said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Product Officer at Flock Safety. “Our infrastructure-free hardware is a perfect fit for the complex environment of the logistics yard.”

“Our partnership with Flock Safety marks a significant step forward in the digitization and use of AI in logistics operations. By combining Flock’s advanced camera technology with Terminal’s AI-based platform, we’re providing logistics operators with a powerful solution to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance security and compliance.,” said Terminal CEO Darin Brannan. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing cutting-edge innovation to an industry in critical need of technological transformation.”

Terminal is backed by and partners with some of the largest logistics companies in the U.S., including Prologis, Ryder System, Inc., NFI Industries, Lineage Logistics, VVG, and Schneider.