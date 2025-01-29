IR Camera Market Size to Surpass USD 14.98 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.19% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IR Camera Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The IR Camera Market was valued at USD 8.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.98 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.19% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growing Demand for IR Cameras in Automotive Safety and ADAS Technology

The infrared (IR) camera market is expanding rapidly, fueled by increasing adoption in the automotive sector, particularly for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Long-wave infrared (LWIR) cameras are critical for night vision, pedestrian detection, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems, which reduce pedestrian crash risks by 25-27% and injury risks by 29-30%. China, with 30.1 million vehicle sales in 2023, leads in AEB penetration, projected to exceed 60% by 2030. The U.S. mandates AEB testing by 2029, further boosting IR camera demand. Stringent safety regulations in China, Europe, and the U.S. are accelerating the integration of IR cameras in vehicles, driving significant market growth.

Get a Sample Report of IR Camera Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4260

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

Teledyne FLIR LLC (Thermal Cameras, Handheld IR Imaging Systems)

SPI Corp. (Tactical IR Cameras, Custom Thermal Imaging Systems)

OPGAL Optronic Industries Ltd. (Thermal Imaging Cameras, Fire Detection Systems)

Raytheon Company (Military-Grade IR Sensors, Infrared Surveillance Systems)

Seek Thermal Inc. (Consumer Thermal Cameras, Smartphone Thermal Imaging Devices)

Fluke Corporation (Industrial IR Cameras, Portable Thermal Imagers)

Leonardo DRS (Defense IR Sensors, Tactical Imaging Solutions)

Axis Communication AB (Network IR Cameras, Thermal Security Cameras)

Xenics nv (Infrared Detectors, Line-Scan IR Cameras)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Tactical Thermal Imaging, Long-Range IR Surveillance)

Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Compact Thermal Cameras, Building Diagnostics Systems)

Bosch Security Systems (Thermal Surveillance Cameras, Fire Detection Cameras)

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (Thermal Imaging Security Cameras)

Jenoptik AG (Industrial Infrared Cameras, Military Imaging Systems).

IR Camera Market Segments: NSWIR and Uncooled IR Lead, While LWIR and Cooled IR Show Strong Growth

The near and short-Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) segment led the IR camera market in 2023, holding around 37% of the market share. This segment's ability to deliver high-contrast images in adverse weather conditions, such as fog, rain, and dust, makes it invaluable for military, defense, and industrial applications. SWIR cameras are crucial for surveillance, reconnaissance, and security tasks, with growing demand driven by technological advancements, miniaturization, and increased use in autonomous systems and UAVs.

The Long-Wavelength Infrared (LWIR) segment is projected to be the fastest growing from 2024 to 2032. LWIR cameras, operating in the 8-15 µm range, are essential for night vision, security, and military surveillance, with rising demand in defense, automotive, and industrial sectors, especially for autonomous vehicles and border security.

By Technology

In 2023, the uncooled infrared (IR) camera segment led the market, accounting for around 61% of the share. These cameras, operating at ambient temperatures without the need for expensive cooling systems, are cost-effective and compact. They are widely used in applications like building inspections, automotive night vision, and security surveillance. Advances in sensor technologies, such as micro bolometer detectors, have improved performance while reducing costs, enhancing their popularity.

The cooled infrared (IR) camera segment is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. Cooled IR cameras, which utilize cryogenic cooling to improve sensitivity, are crucial for high-precision tasks like military surveillance, aerospace, and scientific research, where superior image quality is vital in low-light and high-temperature conditions.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on IR Camera Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4260

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Near and Short-wavelength IR

Medium-wavelength IR

Long-Wavelength IR

By Technology

Cooled

Uncooled

By Material

Germanium

Silicon

Sapphire

Others

By Application

Military & Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

IR Camera Market Growth Led by Asia-Pacific and North America in 2023

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the IR camera market in 2023, accounting for 40% of the share. This growth is driven by technological advancements, rising defense budgets, and increased industrial applications in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China leads in military modernization, while India and Japan focus on automotive, security, and infrastructure sectors.

North America, the fastest-growing region, benefits from heightened demand in defense, surveillance, and industrial sectors. The U.S. plays a key role in military-grade systems, while Canada sees growth in aerospace and security. Both regions are advancing due to economic growth, urbanization, and technology integration.

Purchase an Enterprise User License of IR Camera Market Report at 40% Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4260

Recent Development

January 2025 – Leonardo DRS, Inc. has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Herschel Award for its development of a groundbreaking cooled infrared camera sensor, enabling advanced military and scientific capabilities across multiple domains, including space. The award highlights the company's innovative work on linear mode HgCdTe Avalanche Photodiodes for single photon counting sensors, which enhances passive imaging in low-light conditions for applications such as LIDAR, secure laser communication, and 3D imaging.

December 2024 – L3Harris will equip Germany's new fleet of Airbus-made H145M helicopters with its advanced Wescam MX-15D EO/IR targeting and designating system. The system enhances situational awareness with high-definition imaging, multi-spectral capabilities, and advanced tracking technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

June 2024 – Seek Thermal has launched the Seek Nano, a next-generation smartphone thermal imaging camera. Building on the success of the Seek Compact, the Nano offers superior image quality and enhanced performance at a competitive price point, setting a new benchmark in thermal imaging technology.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Consumer Behavior

5.2 Sustainability Metrics By region

5.3 Industry-Specific ROI Data

5.4 Technology-Specific Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. IR Camera Market Segmentation, by Type

8. IR Camera Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. IR Camera Market Segmentation, by Material

10. IR Camera Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Insights of IR Camera Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ir-camera-market-4260

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.