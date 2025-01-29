Dynamic Systems Inc. Teams Up with University of Alabama to Beta Test New UHTC System for Advanced Materials Research

POESTENKILL, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), a leading provider of advanced materials testing solutions and a subsidiary of Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG), has launched its new standalone Ultra High Temperature Ceramic and Composite (UHTC) system for the development and testing of non-conductive materials, including ceramics. This innovative solution pushes the boundaries of material testing, enabling research and development at temperatures exceeding 2000°C for non-conductive materials, including ceramics.

DSI is proud to announce a collaboration with The University of Alabama, whose team will play a key role in beta testing this innovative system.

“The University of Alabama is excited to collaborate with Dynamic Systems Inc. in offering a rapid means for ceramic thermomechanical testing,” said. Dr. Bryan Boudouris, vice president for research and economic development at The University of Alabama. “The materials processing and advanced characterization capabilities of the Alabama Materials Institute, combined with the commercialization and testing development expertise of Dynamic Systems Inc., will positively impact ceramic development across a range of applications, from energy to aerospace.”

This UHTC system is the first of its kind in the field of ceramic and composite testing, building on the technology of the company’s flagship Gleeble® thermal-mechanical simulation tool. Used by manufacturers, R&D centers, and universities worldwide, the Gleeble enables efficient development and testing of new metal alloys. The UHTC system takes these innovations further, allowing researchers and engineers to conduct rapid thermal cycling via localized heating for fast and efficient test results. Its integrated pyrometer ensures precise control and monitoring of high temperatures, delivering reliability and accuracy across diverse testing environments.

Key Features of the UHTC System:

Tests ceramics at temperatures greater than 2000°C, supporting industries like aerospace, defense, and energy. Fast Heating and Cooling Rates: Reduces time between tests, outperforming traditional furnace-based testing methods.

Simplifies operation, data analysis, and reporting. ASTM Compliance: Adheres to ASTM standards, ensuring results meet industry benchmarks for accuracy and reliability. These include: ASTM C1211 — Flexural Strength of Advanced Ceramics ASTM C1421 — Fracture Toughness of Advanced Ceramics ASTM C1495 — Effect of Surface Finishing on the Strength of Advanced Ceramics ASTM C1368 — Slow Crack Growth Testing at Temperatures Above 2000°C



DSI looks forward to working closely with The University of Alabama and the broader research community to further refine the UHTC system. This partnership underscores DSI’s commitment to advancing materials testing and fostering innovation in high-performance industries.

