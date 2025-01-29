Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces New Distribution Center to Build Lifetime’s Infrastructure for the Future

~ Optimizes Infrastructure for U.S. Business, Increasing Capacity by 46% to 1.027 Million Square Feet ~

~ Relocating East Coast Distribution Center to Built to Suit Facility in Hagerstown, MD ~

~ Expected to be Fully Operational in 2026 ~

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced its plan to construct a new distribution center that will serve as a cornerstone for Lifetime’s infrastructure for the future, beginning with the signed lease for a new built to suit 1.027 million-square foot distribution center in Hagerstown, MD (the “Hagerstown Facility”). The expanded capacity of the Hagerstown Facility will effectively operate as the Company’s primary U.S. east coast distribution center, a relocation from the current distribution center in Robbinsville, NJ. The Company expects construction of the Hagerstown Facility to be complete by the second quarter of 2026.

In developing plans to operate a modernized Lifetime with speed, precision and efficiency, this phase establishes the foundation to support the Company’s long-term growth plan including organic and inorganic growth opportunities. In addition, the new facility is expected to drive operational efficiencies through the integration of a new warehouse management system to deliver best in class service and efficiency.

Key advantages of the Hagerstown distribution center include the following:

Increases the Company’s current distribution capacity by 327,000 square feet;

Abates rent for the additional 327,000 square feet for the first three years of the fifteen year lease term;

Abatements and incentives from the State of Maryland and Washington County, Maryland. These include a real property tax abatement in Washington County, employee state withholding tax credit, conditional grants and income tax credits; and

Expected to significantly contain Lifetime’s future distribution expenses

Rob Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to take this first step towards realizing Lifetime’s infrastructure for the future steered by a relocation to our new Hagerstown distribution center in Maryland, and leading to execution of the initial phase of our multi-year growth initiatives. Lifetime’s distribution centers are a core asset of our operations, and this new facility yields an expanded capacity of 327,000 square feet in a centralized location to maximize time and cost efficiencies of logistics and freight. The primary objective of this project is to optimize our current infrastructure while preserving our historical operational excellence to meet the demand volume of the anticipated future growth of our U.S business.

As we direct Lifetime’s modernization initiatives, we have thoughtfully considered the speed and efficiency of our operations to meet the current dynamic marketplace. This strategic move enables us to remain competitive with the long-standing value proposition we offer to retail partners and the end market customers of our significant portfolio of home consumer product brands across the U.S. This initiative recognizes the changing nature of the current end market, our customers’ expectations for adaptability and addresses the preferred consumer and retailer shopping channels. Further, our relocation to Maryland is a preemptive measure in cost discipline to contain our future expenses. Furthermore, we’ve successfully negotiated state and county tax abatements and incentives that will significantly mitigate the financial impact of one-time relocation expenses and capital expenditures to operate the new facility. We are optimistic for this next stage of achieving the Company’s growth objectives, and we are operationally prepared through this first action item, optimizing Lifetime’s infrastructure for the future,” concluded Mr. Kay.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly® ; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

