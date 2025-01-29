Kelly Named a Top Company for Remote Jobs in 2025

TROY, Mich., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly has been named to FlexJobs’ annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs for the 12th consecutive year. The specialty talent solutions provider is one of only six employers to have been recognized every year since the list’s inception in 2014.

The list is based on an analysis of approximately 60,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024. Kelly is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2024. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Kelly ranked fourth on this year’s list.

“We’re proud to have once again been named a top employer for remote work,” Kelly Chief People Officer Amy Bouque said. “As a specialty talent solutions provider, we understand that today’s job seekers demand flexible work arrangements and that embracing unique workstyles is a competitive advantage. That’s why we continue to aim to lead the way in reimaging how, where and when work gets done.”

Nine years ago, Kelly introduced its popular Kelly Anywhere program to provide corporate employees the option to work from home. In addition, Kelly has offered at-home call center jobs since 2009 and employs more than 3,100 remote agents in its contact center outsourcing business, KellyConnect®.

“We’re excited to spotlight the leading companies and careers for remote work in 2025,” said Toni Frana, career expert manager at FlexJobs. “As the job landscape continues to shift, it’s clear that remote work remains a top priority for workers––and employers. We hope the list of companies not only serves as a valuable resource for job seekers but empowers even more employers to expand their remote work opportunities in the year ahead.”

Job seekers interested in remote work opportunities with Kelly, can visit MyKelly.com. To learn more about work-from-home contact center roles, visit WorkForKellyConnect.com.

About Kelly®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners, we connect job seekers around the world with meaningful work. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Visit kellyservices.com to learn more.

