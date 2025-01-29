Growth Trends in the $28.1 Bn U.S. Electronic Goods Recycling Market, 2025-2030 - Increased Direct and Indirect Subsidization is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Goods Recycling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. electronic goods recycling industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Electronic Goods Recycling industry has performed well, with increased direct and indirect subsidization driving growth. Electronics recyclers earn most of their revenue from direct or indirect government subsidization. Over the past decade, both the average number of electronics owned by each consumer and the rate at which electronics are replaced have grown significantly.

Purchases of recycled commodities remained strong even during recent turbulence, with the doubling of aluminum and copper prices driving downstream customers to less expensive, recycled metals. Consequently, industry revenue is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 8% to total $28.1 billion over the five years to 2024, including growth of 6.2% in 2024 alone.

Trends and Insights

Government regulations have created need for electronics goods recycling. While there are no federal mandates to recycle electronics, governments at the state and local levels have implemented programs to reduce the harmful effects of improperly discarded technology.

Computer equipment represents the largest share of all recycled electronics. This segment includes personal computers (PCs), desktop central processing units (CPUs), monitors and laptops.

Densely populated areas are ideal for recycling facilities.

Some companies compete to gain access to municipal or business contracts, while municipal and state governments also subsidize electronics recyclers. In all cases, recyclers strive to demonstrate that they can process large amounts of electronic waste.

Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

