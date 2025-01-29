Mark Cuban Foundation Partners with The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to Bring AI Education to Albuquerque Area Teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation is proud to announce a pioneering museum pilot program in partnership with The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. The program will bring the highly acclaimed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp to Albuquerque area high school students. This collaboration emphasizes the Foundation’s mission to reach students in underserved and previously unconnected regions, providing them with opportunities to engage with innovative technology.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Albuquerque March 17-19, is hosted and staffed by The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, the only congressionally chartered museum dedicated to the history and science of nuclear technology.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to bring this innovative AI Bootcamp to Albuquerque high school students," said Gabriel Nemiroff, Director of Education at The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. "This program is a fantastic opportunity for students to explore the exciting world of artificial intelligence and its potential applications in their future careers. We believe that AI has the power to revolutionize many industries, and we want to ensure that all students have the chance to learn about this important technology."

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History was established in 1969 as an intriguing place to learn the story of the Atomic Age, from early research of nuclear development through today’s peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Visitors can explore how nuclear science continues to influence our world. Through permanent and changing exhibits and displays, the museum strives to present the diverse applications of nuclear science in the past, present, and future, along with the stories of the field’s pioneers. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is a Smithsonian Affiliate and is accredited through the American Alliance of Museums.