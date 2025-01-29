Vishay Intertechnology 650 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky Diodes in SOT-227 Package Increase Efficiency in High Frequency Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 16 new 650 V and 1200 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes in the industry-standard SOT-227 package. Designed to deliver high speed and efficiency for high frequency applications, the Vishay Semiconductors devices offer the best trade-off between capacitive charge (Q C ) and forward voltage drop for diodes in their class.

The devices released today consist of 40 A to 240 A dual diode components in a parallel configuration, and 50 A and 90 A single phase bridge devices. Built on state of the art thin wafer technology, the diodes feature a low forward voltage drop down to 1.36 V that dramatically reduces conduction losses for increased efficiency. Further increasing efficiency, the devices offer better reverse recovery parameters than Si-based diodes and have virtually no recovery tail.

Typical applications for the components will include AC/DC PFC and DC/DC ultra high frequency output rectification in FBPS and LLC converters for photovoltaic systems, charging stations, industrial UPS, and telecom power supplies. In these applications, the diodes’ low Q C down to 56 nC allows for high speed switching, while their industry-standard package offers a drop-in replacement for competing solutions.

The diodes deliver high temperature operation to +175 °C and a positive temperature coefficient for easy parallelling. UL-approved to file E78996, the devices feature a large creepage distance between terminals and a simplified mechanical design for rapid assembly.

Device Specification Table:

Part Number V R

(V) I F( AV )

(A) V F at

I F (V) I FSM

(A) Q C

(nC) Configuration VS-SC40FA65













650













40 1.36 105 56¹ Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC80FA65 80 1.36 225 110¹ Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC120FA65 120 1.39 340 164¹ Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC160FA65 160 1.38 450 220¹ Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC200FA65 200 1.39 555 275¹ Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC240FA65 240 1.40 675 328¹ Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC50BA65 50 1.50 267 110¹ Single phase bridge VS-SC90BA65 90 1.61 340 164¹ Single phase bridge VS-SC40FA120













1200















40 1.39 130 112² Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC80FA120 80 1.4 260 224² Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC120FA120 120 1.42 385 333² Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC160FA120 160 1.44 500 444² Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC200FA120 200 1.45 620 553² Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC240FA120 240 1.45 690 651² Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out VS-SC50BA120 50 1.5 328 223² Single phase bridge VS-SC90BA120 90 1.9 500 332² Single phase bridge

¹V R = 400 V

²V R = 800 V

Samples and production quantities of the new SiC diodes are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.

