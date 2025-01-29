THURSDAY: The United Steelworkers, the Canadian Labour Congress and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to address threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian jobs and communities

SAULT STE-MARIE, Ont., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director Marty Warren, USW District 6 Director Kevon Stewart, Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske and the federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will hold a press conference in Sault Ste. Marie to address the threat to Canadian jobs should tariffs be imposed by the Trump administration.

Punitive tariffs on Canadian imports have the possibility of causing hundreds of thousands of layoffs, at a time when Canadians are reeling with a high cost of living and cost of housing.

What: Press conference: Standing up for workers, defending jobs and communities and fighting back against Trump’s threats When: Thursday, January 30, 9:30 a.m. Where: The USW office (68 Dennis St, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.) Or Via Zoom (Passcode: 927305) Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada

Marty Warren, USW National Director

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director

Mike Da Prat, USW Local 2251 President

Bill Slater, USW Local 2724 President

For more information, please contact:

Shannon Devine, USW Communications, sdevine@usw.ca 416-938-4402