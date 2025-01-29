AirBoss Defense Group Awarded New Boot Contract Valued at up to $82.3 Million

JESSUP, Md., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), the global leader in survivability for the assured mobility and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) communities, is announcing that the U.S. government has selected the ADG Molded AirBoss Lightweight Overboot (MALO) for its CBRN overboot program contract. This is a three (3) year contract expected to be worth up to an aggregate amount of $82.3 million.

ADG has supplied overboots to the United States for over 20 years. The company has held the current contract for this requirement for many years and is proud to have been again selected as the supplier of choice for this critical personal protective equipment (PPE) item for American warfighters. CBRN overboots are in continuous demand by the Department of Defense and the MALO was designed to provide superior protection against chemical and biological threats while providing optimal fit and comfort. The MALO is the solution of choice and is the incumbent program overboot in over sixty countries, with over 6.1 million pair sold to date.

“Our company is pleased to continue providing unique protective and survivability solutions to support American warfighters,” said John Johns, President of ADG. “The MALO is a key component of CBRN protection systems procured by the Department of Defense and we look forward to providing this protective gear to ensure the safety of our warfighters in critical mission environments and challenging conditions.”

ADG has supported the CBRN and PPE needs of the Federal Government for more than two decades and continues to actively assist the Department of Defense to build a stable, secure, and resilient supply chain for high-quality PPE.

About AirBoss Defense Group (ADG)

ADG is a growing survivability company that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. AirBoss Defense, an ADG brand, is a recognized world leader in rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, CBRNE protective equipment, medical protective equipment, and personal respiratory protective products. AirBoss Defense’s emergency response and personal protective equipment is utilized by the Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, FEMA, CDC, other government agencies and private companies.

For more information, please visit www.adg.com .

