Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation Names Ethan Tarby as President and Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance has named Ethan Tarby as President and Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. Tarby had been serving as interim President and CEO since June 2024. He will lead Plymouth Rock’s Independent Agency Group, which manages more than $1.3 billion of personal auto, commercial auto, motorcycle and umbrella liability premium. Tarby will report to Andrew McElwee, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Plymouth Rock Company.

Tarby joined Plymouth Rock in March 2021 as Chief Marketing Officer of the Independent Agency Group and has taken on increasing levels of responsibility within the organization over the past three-plus years. As CMO, Tarby was responsible for marketing and distribution in the independent agency channel across the six states in which Plymouth Rock operates.

“We conducted a thorough executive search and believe that Ethan is the right person to lead Plymouth Rock’s Independent Agency Group,” said Jim Stone, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Plymouth Rock Company. “His deep understanding of the business, coupled with his strategic vision and collaborative leadership, has earned the trust and respect of the entire organization.”

“It’s a privilege to lead Plymouth Rock’s Independent Agency Group at this exciting moment in time,” said Tarby. “We have a talented team and our focus will remain on profitably growing our business as a strong personal lines carrier. We want to be preferred by our independent agent partners and trusted by our customers, and I am thrilled to continue in this role towards those goals."

Tarby is a seasoned insurance executive with more than 20 years of industry experience across diverse responsibilities, including distribution management and analytics in multiple channels, product management, corporate finance, operational excellence, and innovation and growth strategy. He holds degrees from Williams College and Duke University.

This news closely follows the appointment of Greg Kalinsky as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. Kalinsky will oversee Plymouth Rock’s direct-to-consumer auto business as the leader of the company’s Direct Auto Group.

