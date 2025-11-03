Plymouth Rock Assurance Brings Humor and Humanity to Insurance with New “Keep Calm and Rock On” Brand Campaign

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As insurance becomes increasingly complex and personal connections between customers and national carriers feel harder to find, Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, continues to lead with relatability. In its new campaign, “Keep Calm and Rock OnSM,” Plymouth Rock infuses both local flavor and a dose of levity to show that no one understands the Northeast, or its claims, better than those who live and work here.

According to a J.D. Power study, only 15% of insurance policyholders nationwide say they have a “high level of trust” in their provider. The finding underscores how important it is for brands to connect with customers on a human level. Keep Calm and Rock On embraces the quirks that bond the Northeast together, capturing the shared experiences that make the region unlike anywhere else—from erratic wild turkey to unpredictable weather. By weaving humor, humanity, and a distinctly regional personality into every scene, Plymouth Rock reinforces its position as a trusted member of the community that understands both the challenges and the charm of the region, as well as the people and places it protects.

At the heart of the campaign are two hilariously familiar sights for Northeasterners: a tree warning of its own impending fall, and a turkey gearing up to attack its reflection in a car windshield. Together, they capture the everyday absurdities of life in the region and deliver a simple message: with Plymouth Rock, you can handle even the wildest mishaps with calm and confidence.

Developed by creative agency of record McKinney, the campaign is built around one key truth: nothing brings people together like bonding over shared challenges - like the weather or wildlife that come with life in the Northeast. Launching November 3 across TV, paid social, connected TV, online video, addressable television, and out-of-home, the campaign signals a new creative era for Plymouth Rock– grounded in self-awareness, authenticity, and regional pride. Media agency of record Attention Arc handled the media planning.

“The new ‘Keep Calm and Rock On’ brand platform reflects our broader strategy to deliver what we call the ‘Local Advantage,’” said Jennifer Lindauer, Director of Brand Marketing at Plymouth Rock Assurance. “Rooted in the Northeast, Plymouth Rock knows the challenges and character of this region better than anyone. At a time when consumer trust in insurance is low and national carriers can feel distant, we’re building a brand that feels relevant and relatable—one that understands the realities and the charm of living in the Northeast and is ready to help people navigate it with confidence.”

“Northeasterners love to gripe about their region, but they also defend it like family,” said Omid Amidi, co-Chief Creative Officer at McKinney. “There’s beauty in that contradiction: we complain about the elements, but we’d never trade it. This platform channels that mix of toughness and heart into something funny and human, because no matter the disaster, Plymouth Rock helps you keep calm and roll with it.”

Watch the latest campaign videos on YouTube.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting https://www.plymouthrock.com/.

