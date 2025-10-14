Plymouth Rock Names James Foxx Chief of Agency Marketing for Massachusetts and New Hampshire

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, today announced the appointment of James Foxx as Chief of Agency Marketing for Massachusetts and New Hampshire within the company’s Independent Agency Group. In this role, Foxx will oversee the recruitment, development, and support of top-performing independent agents, building on the success of a highly skilled team of field marketing representatives already dedicated to helping agency partners thrive in these key markets. He joined Plymouth Rock in September 2025.

"We’re excited to welcome Jim to the team," said Katie Kenney, Head of Agency Distribution, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. "His deep industry expertise and commitment to developing talent will help strengthen our agency partnerships and expand our presence across Massachusetts and New Hampshire."

Foxx brings more than 25 years of insurance industry experience with a strong focus on building agent relationships and developing high-performing teams. Before joining Plymouth Rock, he served as Regional Senior Vice President for New England at Utica National, where he oversaw underwriting and sales. He also held a variety of leadership positions at The Hanover Insurance Group, primarily within Commercial Lines Underwriting.

"I’m honored to take on this role and lead Plymouth Rock’s continued growth in Massachusetts and New Hampshire," said Foxx. "By working closely with product, underwriting, and the field marketing teams, I look forward to strengthening agency relationships and supporting profitable growth in these markets."

Foxx is a graduate of Southeastern Massachusetts University and outside of work he enjoys outdoor recreation and activities with family and friends.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting https://www.plymouthrock.com/.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdb1e2a2-4ca6-4d3d-a90f-7592c6791e3d