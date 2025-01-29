Berman Tabacco Files Class Action Against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) and Notifies Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco filed a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“IAS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IAS) and others on behalf of persons and entities that purchased shares of IAS common stock between March 2, 2023, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), for violations of Section 10(b), 20(a) and 20A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, promulgated thereunder. The case is captioned Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., et al., No. 1:25-cv-00847 (S.D.N.Y.). For more information, click here.

Discuss Your Legal Rights and Options

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion to serve as Lead Plaintiff with the Court no later than March 31, 2025. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

If you purchased shares of IAS common stock during the Class Period and sustained significant losses and would like to serve as Lead Plaintiff, please contact us here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco.

About the Class Action

The complaint alleges, among other things, that during the Class Period, “Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer ‘favorable’ and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) that the risk that competition ‘could result in increased pricing pressure’ or ‘could put pressure on us to change our prices’ had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, the IAS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.”

The complaint further alleges that “[a]s a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s shares, Plaintiff and putative class members have suffered significant losses and damages.”

A copy of the complaint is available here.

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities and antitrust complex cases. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, which has ranked the firm as Highly Recommended and a Top Ten Plaintiffs, The Legal 500, U.S. News & World Report-Best Lawyers, The Daily Journal, Lawdragon, Who’s Who Legal, and Super Lawyers. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

For more information, click here or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

Jay Eng, Esq.

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

Email: law@bermantabacco.com