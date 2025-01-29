California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 320th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Announces One-Time Special Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its meeting on January 29, 2025, the California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) (Company) Board of Directors (Board) declared the company's 320th consecutive quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.30 per common share, this reflects an $0.08 annual increase that is expected to yield an annual dividend of $1.20. In addition, the Board declared a one-time special dividend in the amount of $0.04 per common share. Both the quarterly dividend and the special one-time dividend will be payable on February 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2025.

“We are pleased to be in a position to increase our annual dividend for the 58th consecutive year. Furthermore, we believe that a special, one-time dividend of $0.04 per share is appropriate given our decision to moderate our 2023 annual dividend due to the delay in our 2021 General Rate Case. We believe our 2025 anticipated annual dividend will bring us in line with market expectations, and we remain committed to providing value to all of our stakeholders."

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.



