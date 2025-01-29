Quick Custom Intelligence and Modulus Celebrate Success at ICE

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of cutting-edge business intelligence solutions for the casino industry, and Modulus, an innovator in advanced gaming system technology, are pleased to announce a successful showcase at the International Casino Expo (ICE). Throughout the event, both companies met with dozens of current customers and new prospects, demonstrating the latest in AI technology and data-driven business intelligence tools.

By joining forces in the Modulus booth, QCI and Modulus underscored the synergy of their combined technologies, generating excitement among attendees. The live demos highlighted how these next-generation solutions can empower casinos to make data-driven decisions, enhance customer engagement, and streamline operations.

"The energy at this year’s ICE was truly inspiring,” said Marc Attal, COO of Modulus. “Our newest technology received an exceptional response, and our digitalization strategy for slots and tables resonated deeply with clients who clearly saw the benefits of optimization it brings. Showcasing QCI’s solutions in our booth amplified our message and created an immersive experience that highlighted the potential of the cutting-edge AGI55 platform. The excitement and enthusiasm from both existing and prospective clients made this one of our most successful shows yet, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

“It was fantastic to be part of the show,” remarked Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “Meeting so many new customers and prospects has sparked a sense of excitement and optimism for what lies ahead for QCI in the global casino market. We are grateful to Modulus for the opportunity to partner in showcasing how our integrated solutions can help casinos operate more efficiently and profitably.”

Both companies look forward to expanding their footprint in international gaming markets, fueled by the success and enthusiasm generated at ICE. QCI and Modulus remain committed to developing innovative technologies that drive real-world results for casino operators everywhere.

ABOUT Quick Custom Intelligence

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavours.

ABOUT Modulus

As one of the world’s largest independent gaming management system providers, Modulus operates across 40 countries spanning Europe, Africa, South America, Canada, and Asia. Our multilingual suite of management software empowers gaming operators to optimize revenues and efficiently manage costs. With headquarters in Monaco and offices in France and Austria, along with partner offices in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia, our dedicated team of R&D and support professionals ensures the highest levels of customer engagement and product development. Explore the innovative technology of SYSTM Connect, enhancing player experiences and delivering fast, reliable network communication. Visit our website at www.modulusgroup.eu.

