Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AstraZeneca, IIPR, Block, and Crocs and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 - December 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AstraZeneca engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, AstraZeneca faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, AstraZeneca understated its legal risks; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm AstraZeneca’s business activities in China; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the AstraZeneca class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AZN

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Class Period: February 27, 2024 - December 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2025

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IIPR was experiencing significant declines in rent and property-management fees in connection with certain customer leases; (2) the foregoing would likely impair IIPR’s ability to maintain FFO and revenue growth; (3) accordingly, IIPR’s leasing operations were less profitable than IIPR had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, IIPR’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the IIPR class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IIPR

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

Class Period: February 26, 2020 - April 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Block had engaged in widespread and years-long compliance lapses at Square and Cash App, including by failing to conduct basic due diligence regarding its customers’ identities or the nature of customer transactions so as to prevent the platforms from being used for illegal or illicit activities; (2) Block had effectively created a haven for widespread illegal and illicit activities on its Square and Cash App platforms by imposing minimal obligations on customers seeking to open accounts, transact, and deposit or withdraw funds; encouraging the use of bitcoin; and pressuring Block’s banking partners to forgo ordinary know your customer due diligence activities; (3) thousands of transactions on Square and Cash App were made in connection with a wide variety of illegal and illicit activities, including money laundering, child sexual abuse, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, terrorism financing, contract killings, and illicit payments to entities and persons subject to economic sanctions; (4) Block allowed its customers to withdraw funds even after the accounts had been flagged for potentially illegal or illicit activities; (5) Block customers could open up multiple accounts using fake identities in order to engage in illegal or illicit activities; (6) Block’s senior leadership and the Board of Directors had failed to correct identified compliance deficiencies despite numerous red flags, internal employee reports of deficiencies, and customer complaints; (7) Block’s Cash App user metrics had been artificially inflated through the use of fake accounts and the ability of criminals and other bad actors to open multiple accounts; and (8) as a result of the above, Block was subject to a material, undisclosed risk of its conduct being exposed, thereby exposing Block to reputational harm, adverse regulatory actions, the loss of business activity, and adverse impacts to Block’s operations and financial results.

For more information on the Block class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SQ

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)

Class Period: November 3, 2022 - October, 28 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 24, 2025

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made misrepresentations concerning the fact that the strong revenue growth exhibited by HEYDUDE, another footwear brand Crocs acquired in February 2022, was largely driven by a conscious decision on the part of Crocs management to aggressively stock its third-party wholesaler pipeline with HEYDUDE products, regardless of the level of retail demand being experienced by those wholesalers.

For more information on the Crocs class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CROX

