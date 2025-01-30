Harvia Celebrates 75 Years of Healing with Heat

Harvia proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025, marking decades of dedication to sharing the healing heat of sauna with the world. What began in 1950, when Tapani Harvia founded a small Finnish workshop producing wood-burning sauna heaters, has grown into a global leader in sauna solutions, offering relaxation and natural wellbeing in nearly 100 countries. This milestone year will feature a series of celebrations and product launches, starting with the Harvia Cilindro wood-burning heater—the first highlight of many anniversary activities to come.

"Over the decades, we have evolved from a Finnish heater company into a global provider of complete sauna solutions," says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Group. "Innovation and long-term strong partnerships have always been at the heart of our journey. This success would not have been possible without the dedication of our employees, the trust of our partners, and the collaboration with our customers. To all of you, we extend our heartfelt thanks. Together, we look forward to continuing to shape the global sauna market so that everyone has a reason to experience sauna."

From a Finnish heater manufacturer to a global sauna experience provider

From its Finnish origins, Harvia has embraced a global perspective, expanding its expertise to reflect the rich diversity of sauna cultures and types worldwide. Harvia’s growth has been fueled by both organic development and strategic acquisitions, strengthening its capabilities and broadening its offering to meet the needs of a global market.

Today, Harvia’s portfolio spans traditional, infrared, and steam saunas, as well as hot tubs and cold plunges, providing comprehensive solutions for a variety of sauna experiences. With a focus on great user experience and innovation, Harvia invests in areas such as digitalization and energy efficiency while introducing exciting advancements across all sauna types.

One highlight of this milestone year is the expansion of the popular Harvia Cilindro series to include wood-burning heaters. Designed and manufactured in Finland, the heater features a generous stone capacity for excellent steam production, a unique ventilation duct for fast heating, and a durable stainless-steel shell that ensures quiet operation. The glass hatch adds a warm glow to the sauna, creating a cozy and inviting ambiance.

Celebrating together

Harvia’s 75th anniversary is a celebration of the people and partners who have shaped its success. Throughout the year, Harvia will host events and activities, including webinars, podcasts, and open house events, to share its expertise and express gratitude to its global community.

We warmly invite you to join us in this journey—whether by discovering our new product launches, attending events, or exploring Harvia’s rich heritage. Stay tuned for more updates on anniversary activities, product launches, and events throughout the year.

Healing with heat

Learn more:

Discover the Harvia Cilindro wood-burning heater here.

Follow Harvia’s 75th anniversary events and activities here .

. Explore Harvia’s history here.





Further information:

Päivi Juolahti, CMO

tel: +358 40 703 3480

paivi.juolahti@harvia.com





