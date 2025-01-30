Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares

Today, five members of the Board of Management have purchased shares to increase their shareholding in KPN. This demonstrates their confidence and commitment in the successful execution of KPN’s Connect, Activate & Grow strategy launched in November 2023.

Joost Farwerck, CEO of KPN, has purchased 25,000 KPN shares.

Chris Figee (CFO), Hilde Garssen (Chief People Officer), Chantal Vergouw (Chief B2B) and Wouter Stammeijer (COO) have purchased 14,000 KPN shares each.

In line with KPN’s remuneration policy, KPN’s board members are encouraged to build up share positions representing an amount of 250% of base salary for the CEO and 150% of base salary for the other members of the Board of Management within five years.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: No

Topic: Members of the Board of Management buy KPN shares

30/01/2025

KPN-N