Global $53.3 Bn Sanitary Ware Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 with Asia-Pacific Projected to Lead

The global sanitary ware market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.40%, attaining US$53.312 billion by 2030, from US$42.979 billion in 2025.



Major manufacturers and players are spending significant capital on developing novel and innovative composites and materials. The growth in the income of consumers in developing countries has led to the demand for premium quality sanitary ware products. Therefore, major and key players are investing more capital in developing technological aspects and design

The rise of the real estate market will significantly affect the global sanitary ware market. The real estate industry is worth trillions and will continue to register significant growth in the coming years. The positive effects of globalization, students traveling to different countries for studies, growth in business-to-business interaction between people of various nations, rise in the tourism sector, and others will positively impact this global market.



Global sanitary ware market drivers

Growth in the real estate sector



The global real estate sector has grown significantly over the past few years. The emergence and growth of nuclear families, rising commercial and household income, and rapid urbanization will significantly boost the market expansion. The sanitary ware market is fragmented, and the significance of small, local, and regional players has risen.

Major companies are working to invest and penetrate the regional market by working and collaborating with local, small, and medium players. Governments worldwide are spending substantial capital on smart city projects and urbanization infrastructure development. According to the data from the National Association of Realtors, a North American Trade Association in the United States, the sale of existing homes in 2023 was recorded at 4,090,000.



Similarly, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in its real estate report, the sales and launches of cumulative housing in the nation's biggest cities witnessed significant growth. The agency stated that during the 2022-23 financial year, about 85,169 units of cumulative housing were sold in Mumbai, whereas about 58,460 and 43,420 units were sold in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, respectively.



Geographical Outlook of the Global Sanitary Ware Market:



Asia-Pacific is forecasted to hold a major market share.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to attain a greater share of the global sanitary ware market during the forecasted timeline. This region is home to the world's biggest and fastest-growing population, with rising demand for residential and commercial infrastructures. Various countries in the region, like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have also introduced key policies to boost infrastructural development, further propelling the demand for sanitary ware.

The region is also home to some of the sanitary ware market leaders who have introduced and integrated key technologies into the sanitary ware fixtures, increasing the demand.



