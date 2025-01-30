Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Report 2024 with Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Increase in Adoption of Remote Work, North America to Witness Significant Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.18%, reaching US$172.691 billion by 2030 from US$85.19 billion in 2025.



The increasing global utilization of the internet across the globe is also expected to propel the growth of the UCaaS platform during the forecasted timeline. With the increasing usage of the internet across the world, access to remote work is also expected to increase. The increasing usage of the internet also enhances the capabilities of companies or corporations to hire employees from multiple locations.





The global population using the internet witnessed an increase significantly. The International Telecommunication Union, in its report, stated that in 2024, about 68% of the global population uses the Internet, which increased from 62% in 2021. The agency further stated that in 2022, the total number of individuals using the internet was recorded at 5.1 billion, which increased to 5.3 billion in 2023. In 2024, the total number of individuals across the globe will use the internet was recorded at 5.5 billion.



Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market drivers:

Increase in Adoption of Remote Work



The major factor propelling the growth of the global unified communication as a service market is the increasing adoption of remote work culture in the global market. With the increasing adoption of remote work culture, the need for a software platform that allows the access of employees to work remotely increases significantly.



Unified communication as a service or UCaaS offers multiple benefits to companies and corporations in offering access to the employees to offer the capabilities to work from any location. The platform helps in improving the security of the platform and also simplifies the remote work platform. Unified communication as a service also streamlines operations and enhances productivity and collaboration. The platform can also help in offering improved and better customer services.



The culture of remote work across the globe increased significantly, majorly it helps offer employees easy and comfortable access to work. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its national telework report stated that in the US market, the remote work population increased massively. The agency stated that in the USA the total population with remote work was recorded at 18.5% in April 2023, which increased to 18.9% in May, and 19% in June. In July 2023, the total population of teleworks was recorded at 19.9%. The agency further stated that in April 2023, about 20.3% of women and 16.7% of men worked remotely, which increased to 22.5% for women and 17.8% for men in July 2023.



Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market geographical outlook:



The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market.



The presence of major players like Zoom, Verizon, and Microsoft among others is significantly driving the market for Unified Communication as a service in the country. In November 2024,Jenne, Inc., announced a significant expansion of its portfolio with the addition of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Jenne, Inc. is a value-added distributor of technology products and solutions.

This collaboration would bring Zoom's AI-first work platform to Jenne's resellers and their customers, enhancing solutions for a new era of flexible, modern workplace communication. The collaboration was significant for Jenne in delivering transformative technology solutions. Zoom's suite of solutions - including Zoom AI Companion, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Docs, and Zoom Meetings would complement Jenne's extensive portfolio.



Besides, the USA is the foremost contributor to the development of artificial intelligence applications. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, AI investment in the United States reached US$59.78 billion in 2022 from US$50.99 billion in 2022. This is fueling the application of artificial intelligence in Unified Communication as a service. Following this, 8x8, Inc. announced enhancements to the 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform in January 2024.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $85.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $172.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Verizon

Microsoft

Sangoma

8x8, Inc.

Dstny

Genesys

Avaya Inc.

RingCentral, Inc.

Tata Communications

Wipro

Infosys Limited

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

By Application

Enterprise Telephony

Meetings (Audio/Video/Web Conferencing)

Messaging

Communication-Enabled Business Processes

By End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Public Sector

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntfw75

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment