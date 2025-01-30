Ladris Appoints Steve Monaghan as Vice President, AI and Public Safety

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Monaghan has been named Vice President of AI and Public Safety at Ladris , a leading provider of artificial intelligence models that forecast the impact of man-made and climate-driven disasters on life and property. In this newly created position, Monaghan will lead innovative efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into public safety solutions, enhancing disaster response and community resilience.

This newly established role reflects Ladris’ vision to push the boundaries of disaster risk management. By creating the position of Vice President of AI and Public Safety, the company is advancing efforts to develop innovative solutions that empower communities to better forecast, prepare for, and respond to emergencies. Monaghan’s leadership will be critical in shaping tools that integrate real-time data and predictive modeling to enhance decision-making and alerting, paving the way for a comprehensive system that redefines how public safety challenges are addressed.

“Steve’s impressive track record in public sector leadership and his deep understanding of technology’s role in emergency management make him the ideal leader for this position,” said Leo Zlimen, CEO of Ladris. “His ability to combine vision with execution will be instrumental in accelerating communities’ adoption of AI-driven solutions to meet the growing demand for disaster preparedness and response.”

Monaghan brings more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles, including serving as Agency Director, Chief Information Officer, and Director of Emergency Services for Nevada County, California. Under his guidance, Nevada County earned six first-place rankings in the National Digital Counties Survey and numerous accolades, including California CIO of the Year and Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, and Drivers of Technology in Government. Monaghan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from California State University, Chico.

“I am thrilled to join Ladris at a time when innovation in AI can truly transform public safety and emergency management,” said Monaghan. “I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver smart, proven, and reliable solutions that protect lives and enhance resilience in the face of increasing challenges from disasters.”

About Ladris

Ladris is the leading provider of artificial intelligence models that forecast the impact of man-made and climate-driven disasters on infrastructure and population for use by governments and enterprises. Ladris enables users to create dynamic evacuation and disaster simulations before, during, and after emergency events with quantified evacuation times and traffic congestion conditions, allowing users to analyze “what-if” scenarios that show how specific changes may impact readiness, response plans, and operations. For more information, visit www.ladris.com .

Contact

Ann Gargiulo

ann.gargiulo@ladris.com