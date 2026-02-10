Ladris Introduces Open Evacuation Zones (OEZ): Free, Open Platform for Cross-Jurisdictional Emergency Coordination

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladris Technologies today announced Open Evacuation Zones (OEZ), a free, interoperable platform that enables seamless coordination across boundaries during multi-jurisdictional emergencies. OEZ is available to any government agency (county, city, or state) at no cost as part of the Ladris Core Open Tier.

During multi-jurisdictional emergencies, regional maps often show blank spots where data cannot be shared across incompatible platforms, leaving law enforcement, fire, and emergency managers without a complete operational picture when fires, floods, or other disasters cross county lines. OEZ solves this by establishing a data format that works with any system. Counties and other local governments can seamlessly share zone data while maintaining full control of their data, regardless of their technology choices.

"When a disaster crosses county lines, agencies need to see the complete picture without blank spots on the map," said Leo Zlimen, CEO of Ladris. "OEZ gives counties and other local governments a common platform for sharing zone information and disaster data."

OEZ works with any maps and zones that are already in use. Agencies can continue using their existing tools and zones while publishing information and messages that any system can consume. This eliminates blank spots on cross-jurisdictional maps without forcing local governments to modify their current methods.

Zones built with OEZ avoid arbitrary boundaries that split homes. Local governments receive zones that are immediately functional out of the box, with the ability to adjust them as needed. During active incidents, emergency managers can remain in control and continue to modify zones.

Ladris will provide zone data in OEZ format and login credentials at no cost for any local government that requests access to this free and interoperable system. Adoption is already underway with counties across the Western United States. Ladris expects to roll out OEZ this year to any jurisdiction that requests it.

To get started with Open Evacuation Zones in your region:

support@ladris.com | www.ladris.com

About Ladris

Ladris' mission is to create a future in which every person on Earth is much less likely to die in a disaster or lose their homes, livelihoods, and natural resources to a disaster. Ladris has brought together leading operators, scientists, first responders, emergency managers, and government technology veterans to solve this problem for good. United by purpose, our ambition is to become the first and last solution that communities need to largely eliminate the risk of disasters by making better decisions in advance and in the moment. Learn more at www.ladris.com.