BIEI: Premier Graphene and its Mexico Affiliate Invited by Mexico’s Armed Forces and Security Forces to Present Protective Products Developed, Including from Contributions of their Affiliates

EL CENTRO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI), announced today Premier Graphene Inc.’s monumental progress from President Pedro Mendez’ efforts securing the approvals necessary for the presentation to Mexico’s armed forces and security forces, in pursuit of major contracts.





Alfonso Jimenez Perez (left) founder and CEO of ISATEK, Pedro Mendez (center) President of Premier Graphene Inc. and Rafael Garcia (right) legal counsel for ISATEK

The presentation will include not only the contributions by Premier and HGI, but also:

“Santa Rosa Green Seeds” (including to Advance Industrial Hemp Initiatives in Mexico, which will supplement our plan to import specialized Industrial hemp seeds some which will be specifically for use in industrial processes, and other for cannabinoid extraction),

“ISATEK” (headed by Alfonso Jimenez, furnishing the 5 thousand hectares in Sonora, including securing local universities testing soil samples for critically important minerals, by running multiple tests for the presence and quantities of Boron and Nickel, having what appears to also contain an abundant supply of graphite (which could be used, to create graphene) within the 2 mines). Alfonso Jimenez of ISATEK stated, “ we will run some test on the 5 thousand hectares in Sonora to test for Boron and Nickel. Hopefully, we will get positive results. In the meantime, we have an abundant supply of graphite within the 2 mines. We are in the process of getting all independent mines to join our cooperative. This way, our joint venture will become one of the largest producers of graphite and graphene in the western hemisphere.”

“NBA” (with its important role in securing protective garments, including state of the art new generation armored vests as well as the future in armored vest fortified with graphene). “This paves the way, with our joint venture partners, to collectively become one of the largest producers of graphite and graphene in the western hemisphere. This will facilitate an abundant supply in order to accommodate the needs of the Mexican military and hopefully the US military, as well as private industry. We have been working with lower rank officials sent by the Mexican military to go through small details of our live presentation. Our credibility with the military appears to be bolstered by our contracts with Defense Atomics. We are still waiting for a reply from a huge construction materials company on the testing of our graphene enhanced concrete mix that improves tensile strength by 32%, per the engineering report by Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. De C.V. and as first reported on August 8, 2024.

“Maria Remedios” Company - Maria Remedios has an agreement with the University of Guadalajara and HGI Industrial Technologies who will focus on the use of hemp hurd. The research will include the transformation of hemp hurd into pellets for use in plastics manufacturing. The plastics produced would be used in single use biodegradable plastic supplies, i.e. disposable plastic plates and cups as well as cutlery.

Premier and HGI are still waiting to secure 3 varieties of industrial hemp seed for testing in various states of the Mexican Republic. Premier and HGI will be working closely with Mexico’s INIFAP (Mexico’s National Institute for Forestry, Agricultural and Livestock research) in this pursuit.

About ISATEK S.A. de C.V.

Isatek S.A. de C.V. is a pioneer Mexican company that is focused on blockchain technology. Its cryptocurrency is AMERO, a coin that is backed by gold, silver, copper ore and graphite mines in Mexico as well as real estate including two private islands in the Sea of Cortez and other countries in Latin America.

Isatek has established its Latin America headquarters in El Salvador where cryptocurrency is a legal form of currency. ISATEK is currently opening a crypto trading market in Brazil, Bolivia, El Salvador, and Mexico, with plans to expand to Colombia, Argentina, Costa Rica, and Uruguay.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/puntualjalisco.com/2024/04/19/la-expansion-de-isatek-hacia-el-salvador-un-paso-hacia-la-integracion-financiera-y-tecnologica-en-america-latina/

https://www.elsudcaliforniano.com.mx/local/empresa-que-oferto-por-el-avion-presidencial-tiene-una-isla-en-baja-california-sur-avionpresidencial-ameroavionpresidencial-compradelavionpresidencial-4733918.html

https://mexicodailypost.com/2022/01/14/monterrey-company-offers-16-billion-dollars-in-cryptocurrencies-for-banamex/

To get the latest news on the exciting developments from Premier Biomedical Inc. (OTC: BIEI), now known as Premier Graphene, Inc., subscribe by submitting to: https://premiergrapheneinc.com/contact/.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/pedro-mendez-a504741ba

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gustavocarreno?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=android_app

For more information, please contact us at: info@premiergrapheneinc.com

About HGI Industrial Technologies:

HGI Industrial Technologies is a leading innovator in industrial solutions and an affiliate of Premier. Committed to sustainable practices, HGI is dedicated to advancing technologies that promote environmental responsibility and efficiency. With the help of Premier Graphene Inc we look forward to become a leader in the western hemisphere of graphene production. Thus helping our country become strong and independent of Chinese graphene.

About Santa Rosa Green Seeds:

Santa Rosa Green Seeds is a pioneer in the hemp industry in Mexico, specializing in the cultivation and processing of hemp licenses for various industrial applications. Their commitment to quality and sustainability makes them a key player in the agricultural sector.

About the Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center (IVCRC):

The Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center (IVCRC) is dedicated to research and innovation in agriculture. Under the guidance of industry experts like Don Brock, IVCRC fosters agricultural advancements that promote productivity and sustainability. IVCRC is the hub of industrial hemp investigation by 5 major universities in western United States including U.C. Davis, Oregon State University, Arizona State university and Washington state university.

About Premier Graphene Inc.:

Premier Graphene and its Mexican affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies LLC created a proprietary, scalable method to create high-quality, low-cost graphene out of industrial hemp. The Company plans on creating proprietary graphene colloids that can address billion-dollar markets such as the cement industry. The Company also enjoys the capacity to create proprietary best-in-class graphene-enhanced lubricants and epoxies. The Company’s initial roll out will focus on markets that will require small capital expenditures. For example, and in the case of the cement industry, the Company will sell its graphene suspensions to existing multi-national cement manufacturers.

Premier engaged in a holding company reorganization so that the parent company, renamed from “Premier Biomedical Inc.”, has almost no convertible debentures (less than $20,000) outstanding. As a result, the successor issuer public company, Premier Graphene, Inc., has nearly no debt. The predecessor issuer’s debt remains in the original company, now a subsidiary of the publicly traded company. The Company is traded on the OTC Market, in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Premier Graphene, Inc. is in the process of a single corporate action – changing its name with FINRA and thus OTC Markets. Its articles of incorporation prohibit a reverse split. It is involved in the development of sophisticated products utilizing the unique characteristics of graphene, partnering with various related corporations and unrelated corporations.

Safe Harbor Notice:

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions its readers that the statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), whose name is being changed from Premier Biomedical Inc., undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contact:

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Websites: www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75c3d2b2-d0a3-4e9b-a656-4126dbdc051f