Tango Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotechnology Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/tngx/2036463 and will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page on the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

