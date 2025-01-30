Abcourt Intersects 3.5 g/t Gold Over 27.5 Metres Directly Below Cartwright Stripping on Its Flordin Property in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon Area

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) is pleased to announce the first assay results from its most recent drilling campaign currently underway on its Flordin property (100% ABI) in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area.

Highlights:

The Adam mineralized zone connects with the Horse mineralized zone in the first two drill holes of the 2025 campaign.



Drill hole FL-25-274 returns: 3.5 g/t gold over 27.5 metres, including 12.1 g/t gold over 7.5 metres .



. The mineralization described in the drilling is similar to that observed in the channels taken on the Cartwright stripping in the fall of 2024.



The mineralized zones (Adam and Horse), intersected by drill holes 273 and 274, are located very close to surface, less than 50 m vertically.



Pascal Hamelin, Président et CEO comments : “The drilling campaign currently underway on our Flordin property demonstrates the strong potential of the Cartwright sector directly on surface and 35 km north of the municipality of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The next drill holes to come (approximately 2,000 metres) in this phase will allow us to extend the typical Cartwright mineralization well beyond the trench completed in 2024. This drilling campaign of more than 3,000 metres is part of the company's development strategy by promoting our advanced exploration projects in the perspective of the constant rise in the price of gold.”

To date, more than 1,000 metres of drilling have been completed (8 holes) in the immediate vicinity of the Cartwright stripping carried out in the fall of 2024. The results obtained have been validated for the first two holes of the 2025 campaign, namely holes FL-25-273 and FL-25-274. The results are presented in the table below. The results of the next holes will be disclosed as the assay results become available.



Hole # From (m) To(m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) Zones Metal factor

(grade X

length) FL-25-273 29.5 48 18.5 1.2 22 including 29.5 38 8.5 0.6 Adam including 46 48 2.0 6.6 Horse FL-23-274 28 55.5 27.5 3.5 96 including 28 31 3.0 0.8 Adam including 48 55.5 7.5 12.1 Horse







Figure 1 : Regional Location of the Flordin Property

Figure 2 : Location of the property





Figure 3 : Drilling location for holes 273 and 274

The first two drill holes intersected the mineralized zones recognized in the October stripping, namely the Adam and Horse zones. Between the zones, there is presence of lower-grade gold directly related to disseminated pyrites. We are able to obtain significant gold grades near the surface over several tens of metres of thickness. Drill hole FL-25-273 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 18.5 meters and drill hole FL-23-275, 3.5 g/t gold over 27.5 metres.

Note that the mineralized zones, described in drilling, correspond to those observed on the Cartwright stripping done in the fall of 2024. The high-grade gold mineralization is directly associated with the amount of pyrite observed in the core. A characteristic silica-hematite alteration is also observed. The drillings carried out under the trench (7 in total) will allow us to better understand the distribution of high-grade gold mineralization in the vicinity of the old Cartwright shaft. According to historical documents, the Cartwright shaft would be approximately 100 m deep.

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. and Company's Vice-President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)

Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added among the NQ half-core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d’Or, Quebec using the Photon Assay™ method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimetres with a 500 gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS’ internal procedure, blank samples and standards are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the Photon Assay method. The drilling, core description and analysis preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, geologist, Vice-President of Exploration at Abcourt Mines, qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin

Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

President and Chief Executive Officer

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T : (819) 768-2857 T : (514) 722-2276, ext. : 456



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

