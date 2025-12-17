Abcourt Presents Operations Update for November 2025 in the Development of the Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to present an update on the November development work at the Sleeping Giant Mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec.

Highlights

Tonnes milled: 1,346 tonnes Mill Head Grade: 7.2 g/t % Recovered: 95.8% Ounces Produced: 298 ounces Ounces Poured: 425 ounces



Abcourt advanced the development of its workplaces and continued hiring in November. Abcourt added a fourth mining front as planned. The lower tonnage in November was caused by development sequence in two of the four workplaces. It was a question of timing to safely advance the workplaces like advancing ventilation to the next sub-level in one of the workplaces.

During a startup, sequencing has a greater impact on throughput than a steady state operation with more mining fronts. The labour workforce continued to increase in November, and we agreed on a training program with our partner, Technica Mining, to train graduate students from mining schools in conventional mining. The training program will begin in January. We plan to build the workforce for the next decade with this training program.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated: “Seeing the head grade and the mill recovery upgrade on a month-to-month basis is very encouraging and helps us in the recruiting of the workforce. There are many young mining graduates willing to join Abcourt with our work schedule and accommodations on the site. We will welcome, train, and integrate them in our team to safely make Sleeping Giant Mine a good place to succeed individually and as a team.”

We are also very pleased to announce that Abcourt has won the precious metal panel pitch battle at the Mines and Money conference in London earlier in December and was featured amongst the best mining projects worldwide. Abcourt made it to the final round of the competition and will continue working toward raising awareness from investors all around the world.

Monthly Summary of Key Elements

July





August September October November YTD Diamond Drilling

(m)



2,201 2,360

1,906

1,666

1,726

9,859

Underground

Rehabilitation

(m)



810 350

543

61

682

2,446

Underground

Development

(m)



9.5 9.1

53

82

94

247

Tonnes Milled

(tonnes)



0 1,072

2,439

2,563

1,346

7,420

Mill Head Grade

(g/t)



0 5.66

5.98

6.0

7.2

6.17

Ounces Milled

(oz)



0 195

469

497

311

1,472

% Recovered



0 100%

92.8%

95.6%

95.8%

95%

Ounces

Produced (oz)



0 195

435

475

298

1,403

Ounces Poured

(oz)



0 0

26

124

425

575



The gold inventory in the circuit at the end of the month was 828 ounces. The silver ounces in the circuit are not assayed. The silver ounces are recovered with the gold at the refinery, delivered to the Mint and sold with the gold to the market.





Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

