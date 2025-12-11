Results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on December 10, 2025 (“the Meeting”). All resolutions presented to the Meeting were approved with of percentage of more than 94% of shares voted.

Each of the nominees presented in the management circular relating to the Meeting were elected, namely: René Branchaud, Loic Bureau, Eric Gratton, Pascal Hamelin, François Mestrallet, Noureddine Mokadden and Chad Williams.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Professional Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation for the financial year ending June 30, 2026.

At the Board meeting following the Meeting, Noureddine Mokaddem was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board and the other officers were reappointed to their positions: Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Alain Lévesque, Chief Financial Officer; Robert Gagnon, Vice-President, Exploration; and Julie Godard, Corporate Secretary.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca , and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca , or contact:

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

E: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276, post 456

E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

