Allegro MicroSystems Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended December 27, 2024.  

“We delivered on our commitments with third quarter sales of $178 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.07, both above the midpoint of our guidance,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro. “During the quarter, we introduced a record number of new magnetic sensing and power products to the market, further expanding our differentiated portfolios. This increasing velocity further solidifies our market leadership and positions us well for above market growth.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Net Sales               
Automotive $130,066  $141,893  $194,764  $403,143  $577,515 
Industrial and other  47,806   45,498   60,220   129,039   231,271 
Total net sales $177,872  $187,391  $254,984  $532,182  $808,786 
GAAP Financial Measures               
Gross margin %  45.7%  45.7%  52.5%  45.4%  55.8%
Operating margin %  %  2.2%  14.4%  (1.2)%  22.3%
Diluted EPS $(0.04) $(0.18) $0.17  $(0.31) $0.82 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures               
Gross margin %  49.1%  48.8%  54.6%  48.9%  57.0%
Operating margin %  10.8%  11.7%  27.2%  9.6%  29.8%
Diluted EPS $0.07  $0.08  $0.32  $0.18  $1.11 
                     

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending March 28, 2025, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

  • Gross Margin is expected to be between 46% and 48%, which contemplates the impact of annual pricing agreements ahead of cost reductions, as well as higher capacity charges resulting from adjusted production levels in the quarter,
  • Operating expenses are expected to increase by approximately 5% sequentially to $72 million, primarily  due to annual payroll tax resets,
  • As a result of the expected repricing of the term loan and anticipated $30 million Q4 debt repayment, the Company now expects Interest Expense to be approximately $6 million, and
  • Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be between $0.03 and $0.07.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its fourth fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Interest Expense, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek P. D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and clean energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements         

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; any failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix, customer mix or channel mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, including the analog segment in which we compete; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market or industry; our ability to successfully integrate the acquisition of other companies or technologies and products into our business; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results and meet the expectations of investors; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; events beyond our control impacting us, our key suppliers or our manufacturing partners; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to manage growth; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulations and other legal obligations, including export/trade control, privacy, data protection, information security, cybersecurity, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, antitrust, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, product safety, environmental protection, employment matters and tax; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or confidential information or those of our third-party service providers; our principal stockholder continues to have influence over us; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware; any failure to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most directly comparable GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

This press release may not be reproduced, forwarded to any person or published, in whole or in part.



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
Net sales $177,872  $254,984  $532,182  $808,786 
Cost of goods sold  96,657   121,156   290,534   357,505 
Gross profit  81,215   133,828   241,648   451,281 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development  43,317   44,396   132,031   130,799 
Selling, general and administrative  37,939   52,746   116,221   140,135 
Total operating expenses  81,256   97,142   248,252   270,934 
Operating (loss) income  (41)  36,686   (6,604)  180,347 
Interest and other (expense) income  (7,561)  (315)  (25,902)  (2,801)
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract        (34,752)   
(Loss) income before income taxes  (7,602)  36,371   (67,258)  177,546 
Income tax (benefit) provision  (803)  2,969   (9,233)  17,584 
Net (loss) income  (6,799)  33,402   (58,025)  159,962 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  61   57   185   150 
Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $(6,860) $33,345  $(58,210) $159,812 
Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.:            
Basic $(0.04) $0.17  $(0.31) $0.83 
Diluted $(0.04) $0.17  $(0.31) $0.82 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  184,011,189   192,724,541   188,886,583   192,384,315 
Diluted  184,011,189   194,570,380   188,886,583   194,925,040 
 

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations:

  Three-Month Period Ended  Change  Nine-Month Period Ended  Change 
  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  Amount  %  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  Amount  % 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
Automotive $130,066  $194,764  $(64,698)  (33)% $403,143  $577,515  $(174,372)  (30)%
Industrial and other  47,806   60,220   (12,414)  (21)%  129,039   231,271   (102,232)  (44)%
Total net sales $177,872  $254,984  $(77,112)  (30)% $532,182  $808,786  $(276,604)  (34)%
 


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
  December 27,  March 29, 
  2024
(Unaudited)		  2024

 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $138,452  $212,143 
Restricted cash  10,510   10,018 
Trade accounts receivable, net  83,805   118,508 
Inventories  193,140   162,302 
Prepaid income taxes  36,037   31,908 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  33,683   33,584 
Current portion of related party notes receivable     3,750 
Total current assets  495,627   572,213 
Property, plant and equipment, net  320,975   321,175 
Deferred income tax assets  65,398   54,496 
Goodwill  202,101   202,425 
Intangible assets, net  261,553   276,854 
Related party notes receivable, less current portion     4,688 
Equity investment in related party  30,914   26,727 
Other assets  65,172   72,025 
Total assets $1,441,740  $1,530,603 
Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $39,685  $35,964 
Amounts due to related party  2,102   1,626 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  57,751   76,389 
Current portion of long-term debt  1,374   3,929 
Total current liabilities  100,912   117,908 
Long-term debt  374,729   249,611 
Other long-term liabilities  31,673   31,368 
Total liabilities  507,314   398,887 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Preferred stock      
Common stock  1,840   1,932 
Additional paid-in capital  1,004,080   694,332 
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings  (38,791)  463,012 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (34,084)  (28,841)
Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.  933,045   1,130,435 
Non-controlling interests  1,381   1,281 
Total stockholders’ equity  934,426   1,131,716 
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $1,441,740  $1,530,603 


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net (loss) income $(6,799) $33,402  $(58,025) $159,962 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization  16,123   20,195   48,578   49,548 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  694   185   1,781   292 
Deferred income taxes  (3,751)  (10,119)  (11,546)  (28,253)
Stock-based compensation  10,588   10,920   32,251   32,839 
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract        34,752    
Provisions for inventory and expected credit losses  3,031   429   7,519   9,851 
Change in fair value of marketable securities           3,579 
Other non-cash reconciling items  68   (25)  6,645   18 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Trade accounts receivable  (7,061)  5,081   34,356   (2,564)
Inventories  (19,243)  11,312   (38,074)  (19,909)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  14,407   7,368   (1,401)  (13,085)
Trade accounts payable  (8,203)  (12,299)  5,467   (9,604)
Due to and from related parties  (3,568)  705   564   6,817 
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities  (4,469)  9,404   (21,307)  (20,540)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (8,183)  76,558   41,560   168,951 
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (13,615)  (34,399)  (34,564)  (110,500)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired  319   (408,119)  319   (408,119)
Sales of marketable securities           16,175 
Net cash used in investing activities  (13,296)  (442,518)  (34,245)  (502,444)
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Net proceeds from Refinanced 2023 Term Loan Facility        193,483    
Repayment of 2023 Term Loan Facility  (25,000)     (75,000)   
Borrowings of senior secured debt, net of deferred financing costs     245,452      245,452 
Repayment of 2020 Term Loan Facility     (25,000)     (25,000)
Repayments of other debt     (743)     (743)
Finance lease payments  (318)     (703)   
Receipts on related party notes receivable     938   1,875   2,813 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards  (483)  (10,732)  (12,780)  (24,823)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan        1,987   1,899 
Repurchases of common stock  (116)     (853,921)   
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock        665,850    
Payment of debt issuance costs           (1,450)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (25,917)  209,915   (79,209)  198,148 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (2,680)  1,349   (1,305)  375 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (50,076)  (154,696)  (73,199)  (134,970)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  199,038   378,431   222,161   358,705 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period: $148,962  $223,735  $148,962  $223,735 
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate, non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as percentage of net sales (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges, such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related-party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision

In calculating non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

  • Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described below and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin 
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Gross Profit $81,215  $85,662  $133,828  $241,648  $451,281 
GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)  45.7%  45.7%  52.5%  45.4%  55.8%
                
Non-GAAP adjustments               
Transaction-related costs  5   10   523   14   523 
Purchased intangible amortization  4,875   4,875   3,648   14,625   4,323 
Restructuring costs  522   16   166   1,738   166 
Stock-based compensation  802   817   1,073   2,180   4,625 
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $6,204  $5,718  $5,410  $18,557  $9,637 
                
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $87,419  $91,380  $139,238  $260,205  $460,918 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)  49.1%  48.8%  54.6%  48.9%  57.0%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses 
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Operating Expenses $81,256  $81,595  $97,142  $248,252  $270,934 
                
Research and Development Expenses               
GAAP Research and Development Expenses  43,317   43,510   44,396   132,031   130,799 
Non-GAAP adjustments               
Transaction-related costs  333   206   343   1,568   352 
Restructuring costs  568   260   908   997   908 
Stock-based compensation  3,960   3,523   3,870   11,218   10,340 
Other costs(1)     3      3    
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses  38,456   39,518   39,275   118,245   119,199 
                
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses               
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  37,939   38,085   52,746   116,221   140,135 
Non-GAAP adjustments               
Transaction-related costs  148   275   9,543   1,237   14,419 
Purchased intangible amortization  535   535   495   1,605   1,210 
Restructuring costs  1,264   2,046   5,795   4,355   5,795 
Stock-based compensation  5,826   7,205   5,977   18,853   17,874 
Other costs(1)  391   (1,820)  283   (618)  383 
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  29,775   29,844   30,653   90,789   100,454 
                
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments  13,025   12,233   27,214   39,218   51,281 
                
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $68,231  $69,362  $69,928  $209,034  $219,653 
                
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions. 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin 
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $(41) $4,067  $36,686  $(6,604) $180,347 
GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)  %  2.2%  14.4%  (1.2)%  22.3%
                
Transaction-related costs  486   491   10,409   2,819   15,294 
Purchased intangible amortization  5,410   5,410   4,143   16,230   5,533 
Restructuring costs  2,354   2,322   6,869   7,090   6,869 
Stock-based compensation  10,588   11,545   10,920   32,251   32,839 
Other costs(1)  391   (1,817)  283   (615)  383 
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $19,229  $17,951  $32,624  $57,775  $60,918 
                
Non-GAAP Operating Income $19,188  $22,018  $69,310  $51,171  $241,265 
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)  10.8%  11.7%  27.2%  9.6%  29.8%
                
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions. 


Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Net (Loss) Income $(6,799) $(33,613) $33,402  $(58,025) $159,962 
GAAP Net (Loss) Income Margin (% of net sales)  (3.8)%  (17.9)%  13.1%  (10.9)%  19.8%
                
Interest expense  7,762   10,353   3,854   23,492   5,381 
Interest income  (388)  (420)  (857)  (1,302)  (2,550)
Income tax (benefit) provision  (803)  (9,470)  2,969   (9,233)  17,584 
Depreciation & amortization  16,123   15,997   20,227   48,578   49,645 
EBITDA $15,895  $(17,153) $59,595  $3,510  $230,022 
                
Transaction-related costs  486   3,295   10,409   5,623   15,294 
Restructuring costs  2,354   2,067   6,869   6,835   6,869 
Stock-based compensation  10,588   11,545   10,920   32,251   32,839 
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     34,752      34,752    
Other costs(1)  998   (2,195)  (551)  1,610   5,339 
Adjusted EBITDA $30,321  $32,311  $87,242  $84,581  $290,363 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)  17.0%  17.2%  34.2%  15.9%  35.9%
                
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions, and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments. 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax 
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP (Loss) Income before Income Taxes $(7,602) $(43,083) $36,371  $(67,258) $177,546 
                
Transaction-related costs  486   3,295   10,409   5,623   15,294 
Transaction-related interest  192   141   162   1,042   162 
Purchased intangible amortization  5,410   5,410   4,143   16,230   5,533 
Restructuring costs  2,354   2,067   6,869   6,835   6,869 
Stock-based compensation  10,588   11,545   10,920   32,251   32,839 
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     34,752      34,752    
Other costs(1)  1,427   1,428   (551)  5,662   5,339 
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $20,457  $58,638  $31,952  $102,395  $66,036 
                
Non-GAAP Profit before Tax $12,855  $15,555  $68,323  $35,137  $243,582 
                
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions, and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments. 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision $(803) $(9,470) $2,969  $(9,233) $17,584 
GAAP effective tax rate  10.6%  22.0%  8.2%  13.7%  9.9%
                
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results  398   10,071   3,748   10,074   10,128 
                
Non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision $(405) $601  $6,717  $841  $27,712 
Non-GAAP effective tax rate  (3.2)%  3.9%  9.8%  2.4%  11.4%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share 
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.(1) $(6,860) $(33,675) $33,345  $(58,210) $159,812 
GAAP Basic weighted average common shares  184,011,189   189,182,850   192,724,541   188,886,583   192,384,315 
GAAP Diluted weighted average common shares  184,011,189   189,182,850   194,570,380   188,886,583   194,925,040 
GAAP Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $(0.04) $(0.18) $0.17  $(0.31) $0.83 
GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $(0.04) $(0.18) $0.17  $(0.31) $0.82 
                
Transaction-related costs  486   3,295   10,409   5,623   15,294 
Transaction-related interest  192   141   162   1,042   162 
Purchased intangible amortization  5,410   5,410   4,143   16,230   5,533 
Restructuring costs  2,354   2,067   6,869   6,835   6,869 
Stock-based compensation  10,588   11,545   10,920   32,251   32,839 
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     34,752      34,752    
Other costs(2)  1,427   1,428   (551)  5,662   5,339 
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments  20,457   58,638   31,952   102,395   66,036 
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results(3)  (398)  (10,071)  (3,748)  (10,074)  (10,128)
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $13,199  $14,892  $61,549  $34,111  $215,720 
Basic weighted average common shares  184,011,189   189,182,850   192,724,541   188,886,583   192,384,315 
Diluted weighted average common shares  184,485,792   189,710,595   194,570,380   189,577,693   194,925,040 
Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $0.07  $0.08  $0.32  $0.18  $1.12 
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $0.07  $0.08  $0.32  $0.18  $1.11 
                
(1) GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. represents GAAP Net (Loss) Income adjusted for Net Income Attributable to non-controlling interests. 
(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consists of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions, income (loss) in earnings of equity investments, and unrealized losses (gains) on investments. 
(3) To calculate the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results, the Company considers each non-GAAP adjustment by tax jurisdiction and reverses all discrete items to calculate an annual non-GAAP effective tax rate (“NG ETR”).  This NG ETR is then applied to Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax to arrive at the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results. 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as Percentage of Net Sales    
                
  Three-Month Period Ended  Nine-Month Period Ended 
  December 27, 2024  September 27, 2024  December 29, 2023  December 27, 2024  December 29, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Operating Cash Flow $(8,183) $15,547  $76,558  $41,560  $168,951 
GAAP Operating Cash Flow (% of net sales)  -4.6%  8.3%  30.0%  7.8%  20.9%
Non-GAAP adjustments               
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (13,615)  (9,972)  (34,399)  (34,564)  (110,500)
                
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $(21,798) $5,575  $42,159  $6,996  $58,451 
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (% of net sales)  (12.3)%  3.0%  16.5%  1.3%  7.2%


Investor Contact:
Jalene Hoover
VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1 (512) 751-6526
jhoover@allegromicro.com


Tags

ALGM Allegro MicroSystems Earnings Report third quarter