Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Record segment operating margin, EPS and YTD cash flow from operations

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales were $4.7 billion; organic sales growth was 1%
  • Net income was $949 million, an increase of 39%, or $853 million adjusted, an increase of 6%
  • EPS were $7.25, an increase of 39%, or $6.53 adjusted, an increase of 6%
  • Segment operating margin was 22.1%, an increase of 100 bps, or 25.6% adjusted, an increase of 110 bps
  • YTD cash flow from operations increased 24% to $1.7 billion, or 17.4% of sales

“Our performance this quarter reflects our focus on operational excellence and the strength of our balanced portfolio,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered record segment operating margin across all businesses, record earnings per share and year-to-date cash flow from operations. Strong cash flow from operations coupled with proceeds from previously announced divestitures allowed us to substantially reduce debt by $1.1 billion this quarter. We are encouraged to see industrial orders turn positive mainly in our longer-cycle businesses. Looking ahead, we have updated our outlook for fiscal year 2025 to reflect stronger Aerospace growth, currency headwinds and a continued delay in the expected industrial recovery. Our strong cash generation creates capital deployment optionality, and we remain committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:

  • Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of (2%) to 1%, with organic sales growth of approximately 2%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (1.0%)
  • Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.8% on an adjusted basis
  • EPS of $24.46 to $25.06, or $26.40 to $27.00 on an adjusted basis

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses       
$ in mmFY25 Q2 FY24 Q2 Change Organic Growth
Sales$1,928  $2,110   -8.6%  -5.0%
Segment Operating Income$427  $462   -7.6%  
Segment Operating Margin 22.1%  21.9% 20 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$473  $510   -7.2%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 24.6%  24.2% 40 bps  
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Continued softness in transportation and off-highway markets
  • Delayed industrial recovery
International Businesses   
$ in mmFY25 Q2 FY24 Q2 Change Organic Growth
Sales$1,325  $1,404   -5.7%  -3.0%
Segment Operating Income$284  $290   -2.2%    
Segment Operating Margin 21.4%  20.7% 70 bps    
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$320  $323   -1.2%    
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 24.1%  23.0% 110 bps    
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Broad-based softness continued in Europe
  • Gradual recovery continued in Asia

Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mmFY25 Q2 FY24 Q2 Change Organic Growth
Sales$1,490  $1,306   14.0%  14.0%
Segment Operating Income$338  $263   28.5%  
Segment Operating Margin 22.7%  20.1% 260 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$420  $347   21.2%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 28.2%  26.5% 170 bps  
  • Achieved record sales and adjusted segment operating margin
  • Achieved 14% organic sales growth
  • 20%+ aftermarket and mid-single digit OEM sales growth

Order Rates

 FY25 Q2
Parker+5%
Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses+3%
Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses+4%
Aerospace Systems Segment+9%
  • Company order rates increased across all reported businesses
  • North America orders turned positive on long-cycle strength
  • International order growth continued, led by Asia
  • Aerospace orders accelerated against a tough prior year comparison

Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins; (d) adjusted operating income and segment operating income and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins, adjusted operating income and segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales$4,742,593  $4,820,947  $9,646,577  $9,668,435 
Cost of sales 3,022,229   3,101,962   6,119,948   6,199,311 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 782,421   806,802   1,631,210   1,680,493 
Interest expense 100,802   129,029   213,893   263,497 
Other income, net (328,716)  (85,011)  (359,517)  (163,466)
Income before income taxes 1,165,857   868,165   2,041,043   1,688,600 
Income taxes 217,208   186,108   393,866   355,471 
Net income 948,649   682,057   1,647,177   1,333,129 
Less: Noncontrolling interests 107   206   215   451 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$948,542  $681,851  $1,646,962  $1,332,678 
        
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:       
Basic earnings per share$7.37  $5.31  $12.80  $10.38 
Diluted earnings per share$7.25  $5.23  $12.60  $10.23 
        
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,752,836   128,426,247   128,707,962   128,449,398 
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,758,808   130,367,351   130,716,482   130,314,326 
        
        
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Amounts in dollars) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Cash dividends per common share$1.63  $1.48  $3.26  $2.96 
        


RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 As Reported     Adjusted
 December 31, 2024 Currency Divestitures December 31, 2024
Diversified Industrial Segment (7.4)%  (1.3)%  (1.9)%  (4.2)%
Aerospace Systems Segment 14.0%  %  %  14.0%
Total (1.6)%  (0.9)%  (1.4)%  0.7%
        
(Unaudited)Six Months Ended
 As Reported     Adjusted
 December 31, 2024 Currency Divestitures December 31, 2024
Diversified Industrial Segment (5.9)%  (0.8)%  (1.0)%  (4.1)%
Aerospace Systems Segment 15.9%  0.3%  %  15.6%
Total (0.2)%  (0.5)%  (0.8)%  1.1%


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$948,542  $681,851  $1,646,962  $1,332,678 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 138,126   142,027   278,247   297,547 
Business realignment charges 20,855   14,354   30,361   27,446 
Integration costs to achieve 6,893   10,014   13,304   16,420 
Gain on sale of building       (10,461)   
Gain on divestitures (249,748)  (12,391)  (249,748)  (25,651)
Tax effect of adjustments1 (11,437)  (33,476)  (45,648)  (69,624)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders$853,231  $802,379  $1,663,017  $1,578,816 
        


RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Amounts in dollars) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Earnings per diluted share$7.25  $5.23  $12.60  $10.23 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 1.06   1.09   2.13   2.28 
Business realignment charges 0.16   0.11   0.23   0.21 
Integration costs to achieve 0.05   0.08   0.10   0.13 
Gain on sale of building       (0.08)   
Gain on divestitures (1.91)  (0.10)  (1.91)  (0.20)
Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.08)  (0.26)  (0.33)  (0.53)
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$6.53  $6.15  $12.74  $12.12 
        
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales       
Diversified Industrial$3,252,806  $3,514,473  $6,708,964  $7,133,001 
Aerospace Systems 1,489,787   1,306,474   2,937,613   2,535,434 
Total net sales$4,742,593  $4,820,947  $9,646,577  $9,668,435 
Segment operating income       
Diversified Industrial$710,562  $752,334  $1,494,108  $1,559,088 
Aerospace Systems 338,184   263,112   661,170   489,372 
Total segment operating income 1,048,746   1,015,446   2,155,278   2,048,460 
Corporate general and administrative expenses 56,264   49,902   105,058   105,558 
Income before interest expense and other income, net 992,482   965,544   2,050,220   1,942,902 
Interest expense 100,802   129,029   213,893   263,497 
Other income, net (274,177)  (31,650)  (204,716)  (9,195)
Income before income taxes$1,165,857  $868,165  $2,041,043  $1,688,600 


RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Diversified Industrial Segment sales$3,252,806  $3,514,473  $6,708,964  $7,133,001 
        
Diversified Industrial Segment operating income$710,562  $752,334  $1,494,108  $1,559,088 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 62,570   67,309   127,834   135,260 
Business realignment charges 19,343   13,285   28,243   25,924 
Integration costs to achieve 627   871   1,405   2,010 
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income$793,102  $833,799  $1,651,590  $1,722,282 
        
Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin 21.8%  21.4%  22.3%  21.9%
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin 24.4%  23.7%  24.6%  24.1%
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Aerospace Systems Segment sales$1,489,787  $1,306,474  $2,937,613  $2,535,434 
        
Aerospace Systems Segment operating income$338,184  $263,112  $661,170  $489,372 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 75,556   74,718   150,413   162,287 
Business realignment charges 386   (123)  394   330 
Integration costs to achieve 6,266   9,143   11,899   14,410 
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income$420,392  $346,850  $823,876  $666,399 
        
Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin 22.7%  20.1%  22.5%  19.3%
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin 28.2%  26.5%  28.0%  26.3%
        
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Total net sales$4,742,593  $4,820,947  $9,646,577  $9,668,435 
        
Total segment operating income$1,048,746  $1,015,446  $2,155,278  $2,048,460 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 138,126   142,027   278,247   297,547 
Business realignment charges 19,729   13,162   28,637   26,254 
Integration costs to achieve 6,893   10,014   13,304   16,420 
Adjusted total segment operating income$1,213,494  $1,180,649  $2,475,466  $2,388,681 
        
Total segment operating margin 22.1%  21.1%  22.3%  21.2%
Adjusted total segment operating margin 25.6%  24.5%  25.7%  24.7%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET   
(Unaudited)December 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024 
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$395,507  $422,027 
Trade accounts receivable, net 2,445,845   2,865,546 
Non-trade and notes receivable 304,829   331,429 
Inventories 2,806,983   2,786,800 
Prepaid expenses 246,467   252,618 
Other current assets 148,831   140,204 
Total current assets 6,348,462   6,798,624 
Property, plant and equipment, net 2,800,992   2,875,668 
Deferred income taxes 87,400   92,704 
Investments and other assets 1,232,636   1,207,232 
Intangible assets, net 7,444,670   7,816,181 
Goodwill 10,357,303   10,507,433 
Total assets$28,271,463  $29,297,842 
    
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year$2,373,286  $3,403,065 
Accounts payable, trade 1,794,884   1,991,639 
Accrued payrolls and other compensation 420,477   581,251 
Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 364,143   354,659 
Other accrued liabilities 1,034,501   982,695 
Total current liabilities 5,987,291   7,313,309 
Long-term debt 6,667,955   7,157,034 
Pensions and other postretirement benefits 409,873   437,490 
Deferred income taxes 1,394,882   1,583,923 
Other liabilities 684,401   725,193 
Shareholders' equity 13,118,553   12,071,972 
Noncontrolling interests 8,508   8,921 
Total liabilities and equity$28,271,463  $29,297,842 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS   
 Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$1,647,177  $1,333,129 
Depreciation and amortization 454,869   468,165 
Stock incentive plan compensation 106,472   108,061 
Gain on sale of businesses (250,373)  (25,964)
(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (6,975)  5,097 
Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 70,981   (42,804)
Net change in other assets and liabilities (405,002)  (407,366)
Other, net 61,584   (86,331)
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,678,733   1,351,987 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (216,493)  (204,117)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13,259   1,360 
Proceeds from sale of businesses 622,182   74,595 
Other, net (6,941)  (2,954)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 412,007   (131,116)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Net payments for common stock activity (189,681)  (136,394)
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests    (2,883)
Net payments for debt (1,494,484)  (784,847)
Dividends paid (420,061)  (381,115)
Net cash used in financing activities (2,104,226)  (1,305,239)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13,034)  (7,999)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,520)  (92,367)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 422,027   475,182 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$395,507  $382,815 
    


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH 
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in percentages)Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted net sales(2%) to 1%
Adjustments: 
Currency1.0%
Divestitures1.5%
Adjusted forecasted net sales0.5% to 3.5%
  
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
  
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in percentages)Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted segment operating margin~ 22.7%
Adjustments: 
Business realignment charges0.2%
Costs to achieve0.1%
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense2.8%
Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin~ 25.8%
  
 


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
  
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in dollars)Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted earnings per diluted share$24.46 to $25.06
Adjustments: 
Business realignment charges0.39
Costs to achieve0.15
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense4.22
Net gain on divestitures(1.91)
Gain on sale of building(0.08)
Tax effect of adjustments1(0.83)
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share$26.40 to $27.00
  
  
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
  
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
        
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales       
Diversified Industrial:       
North America businesses$1,928,008  $2,110,203  $4,028,332  $4,340,109 
International businesses 1,324,798   1,404,270   2,680,632   2,792,892 
        
Segment operating income       
Diversified Industrial:       
North America businesses$426,567  $461,850  $911,130  $967,903 
International businesses 283,995   290,484   582,978   591,185 


RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH      
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 As Reported       Adjusted
 December 31, 2024  Currency  Divestitures December 31, 2024
Diversified Industrial Segment:             
North America businesses (8.6)%  (0.4)%  (3.2)%  (5.0)%
International businesses (5.7)%  (2.7)%  %  (3.0)%
              
(Unaudited)Six Months Ended
  As Reported         Adjusted 
  December 31, 2024   Currency  Divestitures  December 31, 2024 
Diversified Industrial Segment:             
North America businesses (7.2)%  (0.5)%  (1.7)%  (5.0)%
International businesses (4.0)%  (1.3)%  %  (2.7)%


RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Diversified Industrial Segment:       
North America businesses sales$1,928,008  $2,110,203  $4,028,332  $4,340,109 
        
North America businesses operating income$426,567  $461,850  $911,130  $967,903 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 40,985   44,699   83,960   89,382 
Business realignment charges 5,444   3,250   8,888   5,834 
Integration costs to achieve 445   562   1,050   1,507 
Adjusted North America businesses operating income$473,441  $510,361  $1,005,028  $1,064,626 
        
North America businesses operating margin 22.1%  21.9%  22.6%  22.3%
Adjusted North America businesses operating margin 24.6%  24.2%  24.9%  24.5%
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Diversified Industrial Segment:       
International businesses sales$1,324,798  $1,404,270  $2,680,632  $2,792,892 
        
International businesses operating income$283,995  $290,484  $582,978  $591,185 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 21,585   22,610   43,874   45,878 
Business realignment charges 13,899   10,035   19,355   20,090 
Integration costs to achieve 182   309   355   503 
Adjusted International businesses operating income$319,661  $323,438  $646,562  $657,656 
        
International businesses operating margin 21.4%  20.7%  21.7%  21.2%
Adjusted International businesses operating margin 24.1%  23.0%  24.1%  23.5%

