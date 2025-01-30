Lifeist Announces Strategic Initiatives for 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; FRANKFURT: M5B0; OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health and wellness company that acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands, leveraging shared expertise to deliver innovative, high-quality health products, is pleased to provide its strategic outlook for 2025.

“2025 marks an exciting new chapter for Lifeist as we redefine innovation in wellness,” said CEO Andrea Judge. “Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals and communities to lead healthier, more vibrant lives. With a renewed focus, we are committed to bringing the Lifeist story and portfolio of transformative products to the forefront for our consumers.”

“Today’s market wants to be healthier and more active, with the global wellness market spend estimated to reach $6.3 trillion in 2023 and projected to grow to $9.0 trillion in 2028, according to the Global Wellness Institute. These recent trends in the wellness space show that consumers are more conscious about their health and well-being. Lifeist is proud to continue to offer science-backed products through our wholly owned subsidiary Mikra that are centered around focus, immunity and other various aspects of health for a better quality of life,” Andrea commented.

Lifeist 2025 Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead, Lifeist is focused on growth in the wellness industry, driving innovation and excellence in the creation of premium health and wellness products.

The Lifeist board of directors has outlined the following strategic priorities for 2025:

1. Establish strategic partnerships to accelerate growth and innovation to be achieved by identifying and collaborating with like-minded organizations that share the Company’s vision for advancing wellness through science and technology.



Currently our affiliation with Harley Oliver, a Toronto-based digital design firm with a client roster that expands across the globe is aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and increasing sales growth. The relationship with Harley Oliver specifically focuses on brand and creative design, as well as enhancing Mikra’s digital presence. This aligns with Mikra’s strategy to work with best-in-class partners to strengthen its capabilities, deliver impactful customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. We look forward to unveiling Harley Oliver’s work soon to our stakeholders.

2. Improve operating efficiencies to achieve meaningful cost savings. We have completed a thorough review of our contracts, resulting in cost reductions across various areas of our business. This will remain a core focus as we continue to ensure that Lifeist operates as efficiently as possible, optimizing resources and improving profitability.



3. Strengthen the Company’s financial position through prudent capitalization efforts and short term growth objectives to ensure financial stability and support our strategic initiatives.



4. Expand and enhance the existing brand portfolio, primarily through Mikra, a cornerstone component of our growth strategy. Mikra remains integral to our strategic goals, offering a suite of four innovative, science-backed products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. These products are readily available for online purchase, reflecting the rising consumer demand for quality and efficacy.

“We look forward to keeping investors apprised of our progress as we execute these strategic initiatives through regular updates and transparent communication and we aim to build confidence in our vision and demonstrate the value we are creating at Lifeist,” added Judge.

Pursuant to the Alliance Advisors Investor Relations Engagement Letter, (the “Agreement”) entered between the Company and Alliance Advisors IR made effective January 1, 2025, Alliance Advisors IR has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in consideration for a monthly fee of $5,000 payable in cash. The term of the Agreement is for a period of 12 months ending December 31, 2025. Alliance Advisors IR replaces the Company's previous investor relations firm. Alliance Advisors IR and its management team are at arm's length with the Company and neither of them have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Alliance Advisors IR’s contact information is as follows: 400-22 East 5th Ave, Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, attention: Alyssa Barry, email abarry@allianceadvisors.com, telephone: 1-833-947-5227.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands, leveraging shared expertise to deliver innovative, high-quality health products that enhance global well-being. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: www.lifeist.com.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in Vancouver and New York City, Alliance Advisors IR provides strategic shareholder and investor advisory services to over 1,000 public companies operating in major capital markets around the world. Leveraging extensive intelligence and relationships across the global investor community, its team of professionals provides the guidance and execution for companies to achieve their complex corporate governance and shareholder communication objectives.

For further information, please contact:

Andrea Judge

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Phone: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Matt Coltura

Investor Relations

Phone: 778-886-6200

Email: ir@lifeist.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Forward Looking Information

This letter to shareholders contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the Company’s strategic priorities for 2025. and its expected benefits going forward are made as of the date of this news release and are based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including without limitation, Lifeist’s ability to take the necessary actions and implement the measures to fulfill its strategic objectives in a timely manner and on an economic basis, including, without limitation, effecting meaningful cost reductions and enhancing its product portfolio, its expectation that the global wellness market will continue to develop, expand and grow as currently anticipated, the global wellness market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, Mikra’s existing products and the introduction of new products and brands will generate additional revenue, expectations that Mikra’s existing products as well as other new nutraceutical products to be developed by Mikra and the Company will gain market acceptance and generate meaningful revenue, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Such factors include, without limitation: the inability of the Company to execute its business strategy in general and fulfill its strategic priorities for 2025 as currently anticipated, the failure of such strategy and priorities to yield the anticipated benefits for the Company, the Company’s inability to develop successful marketing campaigns for Mikra’s products, and the risk that the expected demand for wellness products in general and those of Mikra in particular does not develop as anticipated . Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this letter to shareholders are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.