PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Moves Network of Programming to Amazon’s Podcast Hosting Service ART19

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it has moved its existing network of programming to hosting service ART19 , the podcast distribution and monetization service that lets customers manage content and ad operations in one place. The move streamlines PodcastOne’s hosting capabilities, while driving additional monetization opportunities across its vast library of popular podcasts.

This move will enable PodcastOne to unlock new monetization streams, optimize operations, and deliver even more value to advertisers and content creators alike. ART19’s intuitive interface will allow PodcastOne to enhance its partnerships and facilitate integration of advertiser content into its shows. By leveraging ART19's advanced tools for dynamic ad insertion, PodcastOne can implement programmatic advertising and direct sponsorship integrations.

"Our transition to Amazon’s ART19 platform represents a game-changing moment for PodcastOne as we continue to enhance the tools and resources available to both podcasters and advertisers," said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. "We’re not only ensuring the stability of our current monetization streams, but unlocking new growth opportunities by leveraging ART19’s cutting-edge technology and advertising opportunities. This move underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our talent, advertisers, listeners and shareholders."

"PodcastOne is entering a new chapter and stepping into 2025 with best-in-class technology, programming, and monetization," said Ellie Andrews, PodcastOne’s Director of Digital Operations. "The ART19 migration and agreement is a major evolution for PodcastOne and enables us to unlock exciting new partnerships across the industry."

ART19’s advanced analytics and audience data on demographics, engagement metrics and ad performance gives PodcastOne and its roster of top performing podcasts, such as The Adam Carolla Show, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos and Court Junkie, a deeper understanding of listener behavior, making it easier to strengthen content that attracts, targets and retains advertisers and audiences.

"At ART19, we’re committed to empowering publishers with technology and monetization, including advertising that is relevant to their content and audiences," said Sean Carr, CEO of ART19. "With the addition of PodcastOne titles, we are amplifying our reach across a terrific new spectrum of personalized audio entertainment, enabling us to offer more meaningful connections between audiences and brands."

"This is an exciting time, as we are bringing together two heritage brands in the podcast industry to create a better experience for our publishers, advertisers and listeners," said Andy Slater, Head of Partnerships for ART19. "PodcastOne was one of the first podcast networks, and ART19 among the first enterprise hosting services. With this partnership, we are looking forward to helping PodcastOne drive growth for their shows, as well as deliver results for advertisers."

ART19 is a podcast hosting service that provides publishers and advertisers with full control of their audio experience to better serve listeners. With a robust suite of publishing, distribution, monetization and reporting tools, ART19 provides end-to-end solutions that allow podcast creators to connect with brands and develop measurable campaigns.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture, with shows such as Barely Famous, The Bitch Bible, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived and Varnamtown.

