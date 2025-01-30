Rentschler Biopharma announces strategic realignment of its global business operations

LAUPHEIM, Germany, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced today a realignment of its global business operations as part of a long-term strategic shift. As part of this realignment, Rentschler Biopharma will withdraw from the field of cell and gene therapy, ceasing operations at its Stevenage, UK site, and increase its focus on biologics1. This decision is embedded in the company’s strategy to adapt to evolving market conditions and client needs, prioritize sustainable growth, and drive innovation.

“As an innovation leader, we continuously evaluate new approaches to meet the needs of our clients and their patients. The cell and gene therapy market has experienced slower-than-expected growth, with demand across the industry not meeting our expectations. Following a comprehensive strategic review, we are focusing our efforts on areas where we see the greatest demand and potential to create value sustainably. Biologics remain central to our operations, while we continue to evaluate other potential modalities, leveraging our expertise and long track record of delivering the exceptional quality and service our clients rely on,” said Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. “The dedication and performance of our Stevenage-based team has been exceptional, and I would like to thank everyone for their valuable contributions. We are committed to supporting the affected employees by providing resources and assistance during this transition period.”

In recent years, Rentschler Biopharma has made significant investments to further strengthen its global capabilities and support long-term growth. In 2024, Rentschler Biopharma announced its largest single investment to date at its headquarters in Laupheim, to enhance production efficiency and upgrade the site capabilities. Earlier that year, the new state-of-the-art production line, in Milford, MA in the U.S., became fully operational with four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. This investment further advances the company’s capacities and ability to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, marking the largest investment in Rentschler Biopharma’s more than 150-year history.

1 cell-culture based therapeutic protein formats

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma's focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit https://www.rentschler-biopharma.com/en-us/ . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .