Rentschler Biopharma Inc. named Manufacturer of the Year for Central Massachusetts

Company honored by state’s Legislative Manufacturing Caucus for outstanding leadership and contributions to the manufacturing sector

State-of-the-art production line is bringing in new clients, new projects, new indications

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Rentschler Biopharma Inc., has been selected as the Manufacturer of the Year for Central Massachusetts across all industries.

The award was presented at the 10th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony, hosted by the state’s Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, on October 21, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The event honored manufacturers from across the state for their outstanding leadership roles and contributions to the manufacturing sector. Massachusetts has become a strong leader in advanced manufacturing, and the event celebrated this achievement, highlighting the need for government and industry to continue to work together to drive innovation.

State Senator Becca Rausch, who nominated Rentschler Biopharma for the award, stated: “I am proud to nominate Rentschler Biopharma for the 10th Annual Massachusetts Manufacturing Awards. Collaborating with state and local organizations, Rentschler Biopharma has developed a pipeline for local workers to begin careers in life sciences and biotech manufacturing, and their state-of-the-art facility in Milford brings good jobs to the MetroWest region. Additionally, Rentschler Biopharma is a strong community partner and dedicated to environmental sustainability, a commitment with increasing significance due to the ongoing impacts of climate change.”

Tom Roberts, President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager U.S., said: “We are honored to receive this award and proud to be part of the Massachusetts biopharma and manufacturing communities since 2019. With our new production line in Milford now fully operational, we’ve entered a new phase of growth - welcoming new clients, launching new projects, and expanding our support for existing international partners. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the strength of our U.S. capabilities. At Rentschler Biopharma, we are committed to being a trusted partner - delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that help our clients bring innovative, life-changing treatments to patients.”

The new production line represents the largest expansion in the company’s more than 150-year history. It became fully operational last year, adding 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space to the existing Milford site and housing four 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. It was the largest expansion in the company’s more than 150-year history, doubling Rentschler Biopharma’s global cGMP capacity. The facility is developing and manufacturing a variety of therapeutics across multiple modalities and disease areas, including oncology, hematology, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and organ failure.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma's focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

The Rentschler Biopharma team receives Manufacturer of the Year award for Central Massachusetts. Pictured here with state officials, including State Senator Paul Feeney and State Representative Jeffrey N. Roy



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e8f0f07-1a8e-40f1-ac45-3a23697509e9