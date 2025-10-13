Together We Build: Rentschler Biopharma celebrates construction progress of new buffer media facility, largest single investment at Laupheim site

Symbolic milestone for new buffer media station: Rentschler Biopharma underscores its commitment to the Laupheim headquarters and to the future of Germany and Europe as leading biotechnology hubs

Rentschler Biopharma underscores its commitment to the Laupheim headquarters and to the future of Germany and Europe as leading biotechnology hubs Shaping dialogue: Panel discussion held with members of the Executive Board and a representative of the NXTGN innovation platform on key industry topics, including international competitiveness, partnerships, and the business environment in Germany

LAUPHEIM, Germany, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a time capsule ceremony and panel discussion on October 10th, Rentschler Biopharma SE celebrated the progress at its new buffer media station, which is currently under construction at the company’s headquarters in Laupheim. This project represents the largest single investment in the company’s history at the German site and marks an important contribution to strengthening the competitiveness of both Rentschler Biopharma and the biotechnology sector in Germany and Europe.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic placement of a time capsule at the new facility. It symbolizes Rentschler Biopharma’s commitment to scientific and technological progress and honors the contributions of employees and partners who made this milestone possible. The time capsule bears the message “Together We Build” – a symbol of shared responsibility for the future of healthcare. In a panel discussion, members of Rentschler Biopharma’s Executive Board, together with the Managing Director of the NXTGN Startup Factory, discussed how investments and innovation are shaping future viability and competitiveness in the biotech sector. Key topics included the attractiveness of Germany as a biotech hub and the importance of partnerships in driving innovation, competitiveness, and reliability of supply.

Benedikt von Braunmühl, Chief Executive Officer of Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “At Rentschler Biopharma, we invest with foresight in infrastructure that ensures stability and sustainable growth – always keeping in mind our clients and, above all, patients worldwide. The new buffer media station marks an important milestone in this regard and, as the largest single investment in our history at our headquarters, underscores our clear commitment to Laupheim as well as to Germany and Europe as leading biotech hubs. As an independent family-owned company, we have always taken a long-term, future-focused approach: We combine our strength in innovation with responsibility to ensure a sustainable future for Rentschler Biopharma. My sincere thanks go to all colleagues whose dedication and expertise have made this milestone possible.”

“Together We Build”: Celebrating construction progress with a time capsule ceremony and panel discussion

On October 10, 2025, Rentschler Biopharma celebrated the construction progress at the new buffer media station at its Laupheim headquarters with employees and guests, including politicians, business partners, and the press. A time capsule was placed in the new facility: Serving as a bridge between the present and a future full of potential, the robust steel box contained a sample of current buffer and media solutions, a rendering of the new building, messages from the site leadership in Laupheim and Milford (USA), and the company’s core values – a testament of its corporate culture. This tribute to the present was thus linked with a clear commitment to shaping the future.

Christiane Bardroff, Chief Operating Officer of Rentschler Biopharma, explained: “As a CDMO, it is our responsibility to support our global clients in transforming innovative ideas into life-saving biopharmaceuticals and enabling rapid market access for new therapies. With the new buffer media facility, we will be even better positioned to fulfill this responsibility: enhanced automation and digitalization will make our processes more efficient and secure, while providing employees with a state-of-the-art working environment. With additional capacity for buffer and media solutions, we are laying the foundation to respond flexibly to our clients’ growing needs while ensuring patients have reliable access to therapies.”

Dr. Michael Zyder, Managing Director of NXTGN, added: “Innovation requires reliability. Especially at a time when the future of Germany as a biotech hub is widely debated, the collaboration between Rentschler Biopharma and the NXTGN Startup Factory demonstrates what truly matters: a partnership of equals that connects novel ideas from research and start-ups with industrial implementation – strengthening Europe’s competitiveness and strategic sovereignty.”

About the new buffer media station

Buffer and media solutions are an essential foundation of biopharmaceutical production. By 2028, a new state-of-the-art buffer media station will be operational in Laupheim, located in a purpose-built four-story building covering 3,400 square meters. The facility will offer faster and more efficient processes, as well as ergonomically designed workstations, providing a modern working environment for employees. It will meet the highest automation and quality standards and, with its advanced equipment, will also contribute to Rentschler Biopharma’s environmental and sustainability goals.

Three media tanks and six buffer tanks will support the production of buffer and media solutions, with dedicated areas to meet the strictest hygiene and safety standards. In addition, the station will be connected to the in-house logistics system as well as to the piping systems for upstream and downstream processes within the existing infrastructure. The buffer media station is scheduled to become fully operational by 2028.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma's focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Latika Bhonsle-Deeng

Global Head of Communications

Phone: +49-7392-701-467

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu



U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752

High-res pictures can be downloaded from our press section following this link: https://www.rentschler-biopharma.com/en-us/news-events/presskit/press-images/ .

User name: Press

Password: press2025!