Gabelli Funds to Host Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium at the Harvard Club, New York City

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 35th annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The symposium focuses on themes crucial to this industry, including infrastructure spending, resource security, conservation, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with management, providing an opportunity to delve into the strategies and growth prospects of these companies.

This symposium underscores the pivotal role of the pump, valve, and water systems industry in addressing global challenges. It highlights the sector's significance in infrastructure development, resource management, and environmental sustainability. With a focus on key themes and direct interactions with management, the event aims to offer investors valuable insights into industry trends and potential investment opportunities within this dynamic and vital sector.

The Harvard Club, New York, NY
Thursday, February 27th, 2025

Company presentations, fireside chats, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings

8:20 AMGabelli Team Intro
8:30Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)
David Lowe, CFO & Treasurer; John Bower, Director of Investor Relations, Finance & FP&A
9:00Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS)*
Robert Pagano, Chairperson, President & CEO
9:30Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC)
Paul Sternlieb, President & CEO; Darren Kozik, Executive VP & CFO
10:00ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT)
Emmanuel Caprais, Senior VP & CFO; Mark Macaluso, Vice President of Investor Relations & Global Communications
10:30Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE)
Jeffery Taylor, Vice President & CFO
11:00Landis+Gyr Group AG (XSWX: LAND)*
Peter Mainz, CEO
11:30Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)
Amy Schwetz, Senior VP & CFO; Brian Ezzell, Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
12:00 PMLunch
12:15EnPro Inc. (NYSE: NPO)*
Eric Vaillancourt, President & CEO; Joe Bruderek, Executive VP & CFO; James Gentile, Vice President, Investor Relations
12:45Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA)
Paul McAndrew, President & COO; Whit Kincaid, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
1:15Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
Dan Thoren, President & CEO; Christopher Thome, VP Finance, CFO & CAO; Matt Malone, Vice President & GM Barber-Nichols for Graham Corporation
1:45AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)*
Kevin Coleman, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
2:15The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC)
Scott A. King, President & CEO; James C. Kerr, Executive VP & CFO
2:45Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI)*
Bob Wrocklage, Senior VP & CFO; Karen Bauer, Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategy & Treasurer; Barb Noverini, Senior Director, Investor Relations
3:15Crane Company (NYSE: CR)
Alex Alcala, COO; Shangaza Dasent, Senior VP, Process Flow Technologies; Allison Poliniak-Cusic, Vice President, Investor Relations
3:45Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK)*
William Bosway, CEO; Joseph Lovechio, CFO


*Indicates Virtual Attendance

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Contact
General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Portfolio Management / Research Team

Kevin Dreyer
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-7791
E: kdreyer@gabelli.com

Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5083
E: tbancroft@gabelli.com

Justin Bergner
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-8326
E: jbergner@gabelli.com

Sarah Donnelly
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5197
E: sdonnelly@gabelli.com

Simon Wong, CFA
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5125
E: swong@gabelli.com