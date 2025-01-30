Baker Hughes Announces Major Gas Technology Orders for Venture Global LNG

Baker Hughes to supply power island and liquefaction train systems, and signs multi-year services frame agreement to support phases 1 and 2 of Plaquemines LNG project

As a strategic LNG solutions supplier, Baker Hughes to help Venture Global deliver 100+ MTPA of production capacity

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday that it has been awarded a major contract to provide a modularized liquefied natural gas (LNG) system and power island to support Venture Global (VG) LNG projects in the United States. In addition, Baker Hughes signed a multi-year services frame agreement, including maintenance, inspection, repairs and engineering services, to support phases 1 and 2 of VG’s Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana. The equipment order and services agreement were both secured in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“As power demand surges, LNG has a critical role to play in providing a reliable, flexible fuel source that can be quickly scaled to meet rising demand,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “We have been a trusted partner in natural gas operations for more than 30 years, and our collaboration with Venture Global is a key example of what our industry needs more of today: businesses coming together to leverage best-in-class technologies and services that can deliver reliable and efficient natural gas operations to support sustainable energy development.”

“Baker Hughes continues to be a trusted partner for Venture Global in delivering a secure, reliable energy supply to the world and we are thrilled to add another significant milestone on our partnership,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

Baker Hughes, as a strategic LNG technology supplier to Venture Global for more than 100 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production capacity, has already provided comprehensive LNG solutions to the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities.

Recently, Venture Global announced the successful loading and departure of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo produced from its Plaquemines LNG facility, after reaching first LNG production.

