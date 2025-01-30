Structure Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

 | Source: Structure Therapeutics Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate in multiple upcoming healthcare conferences being held in February and March.

Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

 Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
 Date/time:Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET
 Location:New York, NY
 Webcast link:https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/gpcr/2003892
   

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

 Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
 Date/time:Monday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET
 Location:Miami, FL
 Webcast link:https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/gpcr/2218364
   

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

 Format:1x1 meetings
 Date:Tuesday, March 11
 Location:Miami, FL
   

The live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events and replays will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics 
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, Structure Therapeutics has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com