SMX Awarded GSA OASIS+ Unrestricted IDIQ Contract

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services+ (OASIS+) Unrestricted Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract. This Government-wide, multi-agency contract program is designed to provide innovative and flexible solutions for the most complex professional services requirements.

On track to be designed as a Best-in-Class (BIC) contract acquisition vehicle, OASIS+ spans eight domains, with SMX securing contracts in five to include: Enterprise Solutions, Technical & Engineering, Intel Services, Management & Advisory and Logistics. Notably, SMX is among only 29 companies to earn an award in the Enterprise Solutions Domain, demonstrating their ability to deliver integrated solutions to support Government agencies’ critical missions.

“This award underscores SMX’s expertise and commitment to continued delivery of tailored, mission-critical solutions,” said Laura Braksator, SMX Chief Growth Officer. “We are honored to be awarded a contract vehicle that empowers Government agencies with the flexibility to address their most complex professional services needs across a range of disciplines.”

The OASIS+ contract enables Government agencies to acquire total integrated solutions that span multiple disciplines, include ancillary support, and meet both commercial and non-commercial needs. With a variety of contracting options—ranging from fixed price to cost reimbursement and time and materials—this contract offers unparalleled adaptability to meet mission-specific requirements on a global scale.

