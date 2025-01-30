Wix Helps Users Turn Skills into Revenue and Create New Business Initiatives with AI-Powered Business Launcher

The Business Launcher simplifies the entrepreneurial journey by offering a personalized, end-to-end solution that translates users' skills and experiences into viable business ventures

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced the launch of the Business Launcher, an AI-powered tool that helps users create new business initiatives from concept to execution. The tool guides users through various steps of starting a new business, offering personalized ideas, actionable plans, and essential tools to create a website and launch a business.

Users begin by answering a few questions about their background, or by uploading their resume. The AI-powered tool then builds a comprehensive profile, based on work experience, skills, education, and interests. Additionally, users are asked about their goals—whether they’re aiming for a side hustle, exploring a new career path, or planning a full-time business—creating a foundation for generating tailored business ideas. Business ideas are then presented to the user, with a full breakdown of each idea including how it aligns with the users’ skills, the market size, keywords for SEO and how to earn money.

Once a business idea is selected, users receive a comprehensive launch kit, which includes a custom business name, a personalized website, logo creation, domain name options, and marketing tools. They are then guided to create their website using Wix’s AI Website Builder . The final step in the process transitions users to their tailored site dashboard, complete with a personalized business name and relevant apps to help manage their business efficiently. The dashboard provides the necessary tools to get the business up and running, offering a seamless experience from ideation to execution.

“We designed the Business Launcher to function like a personal business assistant, guiding users from the initial spark of an idea all the way to full business execution,” said Yaya Aaronsohn, Head of Brand Maker and Business Launcher at Wix. “By combining users’ work experience and interests with Wix’s extensive market research, the Business Launcher offers personalized ideas supported by detailed market analysis, SEO strategies, and revenue planning. It equips users with everything they need, from a custom website to marketing tools, ensuring they can confidently launch their business.”

The Business Launcher is available in English, with free access and optional premium upgrades for features like domain names and logos. Learn more about the Business Launcher here .





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

