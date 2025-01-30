$2.14 Billion Graph Database Market Forecast to 2030: Asia Pacific Set to Witness the Highest Market Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graph Database Market by Solutions (Graph Extension, Graph Processing Engines, Native Graph Database, Knowledge Graph Engines), Application (Data Governance and Master Data Management, Infrastructure and Asset Management) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Graph Database market is estimated at USD 507.6 million in 2024, and is forecast to grow to USD 2.14 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.1%.

Graph databases are at the forefront of the rise of AI and ML by making it possible to analyze data more accurately and with deeper insights. Graph databases handle interconnected data very well, and this is what enables AI/ML models to find more profound relationships and hidden patterns that traditional systems might miss. Complex data structures are supported by graph databases, improving predictive accuracy and making them indispensable in applications such as fraud detection, personalized recommendations, and customer insights. With AI and ML advancement, graph databases are available to support massive datasets so that the predictability would be higher, and the data-driven decisions could be quite reliable.







By vertical, the BFSI segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Graph databases revolutionize the BFSI sector by allowing real-time insights into complex, interconnected datasets. It is especially effective in payment fraud because it can detect intricate patterns that stretch over multiple connections, which are otherwise missed by traditional analytics solutions. Graph databases help reduce risks by linking internal financial data with external databases, including sanctions and politically exposed persons (PEP) lists, for regulatory compliance.

The databases also help improve credit risk evaluation, analyzing relationships across various financial records and transactions. In customer engagement, graph databases aid in developing a complete 360-degree view and integrate data from channels to enhance personalization and cross-selling while minimizing churn. This holistic approach allows BFSI institutions to provide tailored services and remain relevant in evolving customer expectations and dynamic markets.



The Infrastructure and Asset Management segment will register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



Graph databases provide Infrastructure and Asset Management with crucial support by enabling the modeling of complex asset networks and interrelations. They allow organizations to efficiently track the status, location, and lifecycle of assets to have an overall real-time view of the infrastructure. This facility helps optimize maintenance planning and identifies risk, therefore helping make wise decisions on asset utilization and upgrade. In addition, graph databases help identify patterns and dependencies with predictive maintenance and performance improvement. They enhance resource use, reduce downtime, and improve operational efficiency by correlating data points like maintenance records, usage statistics, and operational conditions.



Asia Pacific will witness the highest market growth rate during the forecast period



The graph database market in Asia-Pacific is gaining traction due to businesses and governments seeking more advanced solutions to managing interconnected data. In Japan, Fujitsu has played a critical role in merging knowledge graphs with generative AI technologies to improve logical reasoning and decrease AI hallucinations. Progress made has been immense with such projects as GENIAC. This fusion of AI and graph technology is also being applied to conversational AI, making the outputs of businesses more reliable and accurate. Graph databases are being implemented in India in innovative city initiatives and logistics sectors, with companies such as Neo4j providing solutions to manage big data and enhance real-time decision-making. Similarly, in South Korea, graph databases are being widely implemented across various sectors, from the telecom to the manufacturing industry, to provide better data management and analytics services toward implementing a smart city and Industry 4.0.

Analysis of key drivers (the rising demand for generative AI, need to incorporate real-time big data mining with result visualization, growing demand for solutions to process low-latency queries, massive data generation across BFSI, retail, and media & entertainment industries, rapid use of virtualization for big data analytics), restraints (shortage of standardization and programming ease) opportunities (data unification and rapid proliferation of knowledge graphs, provision of semantic knowledgeable graphs to address complex-scientific research, emphasis on the emergence of open knowledge networks), and challenges (lack of technical expertise) influencing the growth of the Graph Database market.

