United States Healthcare Denial Management Market Outlook 2025-2030: Rising Healthcare Denial Rates and AI Innovations Drive U.S. Healthcare Denial Management Market Growth to $8.93 Billion by 2030

The U.S. Healthcare Denial Management Market was valued at USD 5.13 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.68%. The U.S. healthcare denial management is set to grow due to a surge of new technologies in healthcare denial management and attention toward a patient-centric approach to denial management.

The U.S. healthcare denial management market report consists of exclusive data on 60 vendors. There are several leading, growing, and emerging market players are present across the country. Leading market players are majorly competing against small, medium, and emerging market players. Vendors are also constantly coming up with new technologies to develop, acquire, and market new services and solutions to access a new set of consumers in the market.

United HealthGroup, McKesson, eClinicalWorks, Experian, and Veradigm are some of the leading companies that accounted for major market share in the U.S. healthcare denial management market. These vendors are continuously focused on expanding their portfolio meet to clients' requirements, and international regulations, increasing the efficiency of their products, and strengthening their market position.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Denials Type: The soft denials hold the largest market share in 2024. The segmental growth is due to an increase in claim submission/billing errors, duplicate claims and lack of documentation.

By System Type: The integrated segment shows the highest growth of 9.93% due to integration with EHRs, billing, and practice management, which increases the demand for integrated solutions.

By Delivery Mode: The web & cloud-based segment holds the largest market share. Cloud-based systems streamline the claims procedures by automating the submission and tracking of claims, thus helping segmental growth.

By End-Users: The healthcare providers segment holds the largest market share. In the U.S., healthcare provider groups are highly seeking healthcare denial management solutions due to the increasing denial rate and associated significant costs of them.

By Region: The Northeast region shows the highest growth of 10.20% due to the highest cost of living, the presence of a significant elderly population, and high-class and advanced hospitals.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health Information Exchange is an Emerging Trend



Healthcare denials often hinder people's healthcare and result in a loss of revenue for providers. Healthcare Information Exchange (HIEs) become crucial for enhancing claim accuracy and supporting denial management. Sharing patient data across health organizations allows the interoperability of health systems. This unique collaboration enables timely access to accurate patient records, which is important for coding practices and informed billing. By allowing HIEs, health providers can easily verify patient eligibility in real-time, minimizing the chance of incomplete documentation and coding errors. HIEs are also enabling smoother communication pathways between insurers and providers and making it easy to correct discrepancies. It indicates that HIEs have huge potential to reduce claims denials due to inaccurate or incomplete patient information.



Surge of New Technologies in Healthcare Denial Management



In the U.S., healthcare systems face significant challenges in managing healthcare denials from insurance claims. These conditions often lead to financial difficulties for hospitals and medical practices. However, recent advantages in technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) are changing how health organizations approach claim accuracy and denial management. As of 2024, around 45% of U.S. hospitals are using AI in their revenue cycle management (RCM) practices. Denial management is one of the essential parts of RCM. AI supports and automates aspects of claim processing and reduces the burden of administrative tasks for hospitals. AI can analyze vast volumes of claims data to identify patterns and predict likely denials. In addition, by using machine learning (ML), healthcare professionals/providers can proactively identify issues before they arise. AI-driven predictive analytics help to evaluate claims' chances of denial based on historical data and allow the administrative task force to correct documentation issues and coding errors in advance.



Attention Toward Patient-Centric Approach for Denial Management



Patient information-related denials ranked among the most common hospital claim denials, and they pose a significant burden on patients and their health, as well as cause revenue drain for hospitals. Where patient centricity becomes a leading factor that supports to decline rate of healthcare claim denials. This approach becomes the primary focus for claim denial management for the hospital's revenue recovery and reputation with patients. According to the State of Claim Survey 2023, missing or inaccurate data is one of the top reasons behind claim denials in the U.S. healthcare claim sector. Missing or inaccurate data is the number one operation challenge responsible for the increase in medical billing claims denials reported by 46% of respondents in the State of Claims 2024 survey in the U.S.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS



The Northeast region shows prominent growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period. The Northeast region is one of the leading areas with significant spending on healthcare services and insurance. Factors such as the high cost of living, a substantial elderly population, advanced hospitals, and high operating expenses have driven the increasing demand for denial management solutions.

As of 2024, the region is home to more than 1,000 hospitals that offer services for healthcare claims. The majority of these hospitals are highly developed and technologically advanced, driving the demand for automated denial management solutions and creating significant revenue growth opportunities in the coming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

In 2022, United HealthGroup's Optum division acquired one of the largest market players Change Healthcare with a $13 billion transaction. This is one of the major acquisitions registered in the market and it strengthens the market position of United HealthGroup.

In 2023, Allscript Healthcare changed its name to Veradigm LLC.

In 2021, Kareo - a comprehensive healthcare software provider company is officially merged and rebranded under the Tebra name.

In 2021, MRO acquired Cobius Healthcare Solutions which was a pioneer in the development of healthcare denial management solutions.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the factors driving the U.S. healthcare denial management market growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the U.S. healthcare denial management market?

How big is the U.S. healthcare denial management market?

Which region will have the highest growth in the U.S. healthcare denial management market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. healthcare denial management market?

